As state drought persists, local redwoods face a precarious future

Looking more like candidates for tinder than the stately evergreens emblematic of California, the line of coast redwoods along Alma Street near the Palo Alto Caltrain station appear to be dying. Their branches are bare and desiccated, with broken limbs and sparse, drying leaves.
They aren't the only dying redwoods in town. A scraggly skyline of flagging and dead redwoods stand in stark contrast to the verdant canopy at the Palo Alto Square center on El Camino Real and Page Mill Road.
This year is the second in what fire officials and climatologists have said is a severe drought. Historically, this May was Santa Clara County's ninth driest in 127 years, according to National Integrated Drought System data.
"As summer progresses, we'll start to see more (redwoods dying) as it gets hotter and drier," new city Urban Forester Peter Gollinger said during a joint interview with outgoing forester Walter Passmore earlier this month.
The decline of the redwoods is not a huge story — yet, Passmore said. But if drought persists, it could be. It generally takes three to five years or more before drought affects healthy redwoods. Weakened trees and those without irrigation would be the first to go.
Gollinger said redwoods make up 1% of Palo Alto's street tree population. There are 923 redwoods under the city's direct care, and about 1,500 private trees that the city prunes to keep utility lines clear. Many more redwoods are located on private property, and he said the city doesn't know about their health.
Looking toward a drier and hotter future, over time, the city's treescape is likely to change inalterably. The drought and climate change likely "won't wipe out but will diminish the population of redwoods to pre-development Palo Alto. There were very few (naturally occurring) redwoods; El Palo Alto is a notable exception," Passmore said.
Palo Alto and the Bay Area have always been marginal places for redwoods to survive in, given that they didn't occur naturally here. Seeds from the city's namesake tree, El Palo Alto, likely floated from the Santa Cruz Mountains down San Francisquito Creek and deposited in the fertile soil bank. Fed and watered by nutrients and creek flow, the young tree was able to flourish and put down roots that took advantage of the moisture.
Today, a less robust El Palo Alto is still holding its own, Passmore said. But it now sports a mister at the top to help spray its leaves with water, a necessary human-made dew fall.
Adapted to coastal environments, the trees rely heavily on fog and dew fall for their water source, making them less resilient to climate change, Passmore said.
In a three-year study of redwood forests in the state's coastal area, University of California at Berkeley biologist Todd Dawson found that redwoods capture tremendous quantities of moisture from fog.
For their own hydration, the redwoods used about 13% to 45% of the fog water for their annual transpiration, according to Dawson's 1998 paper in the journal Oecologia.
With climate change and hotter and drier winds and less rainfall, the redwoods, particularly those living under stress conditions, will continue to fare more poorly, Gollinger said.
A visual scan of the tree canopy over Palo Alto's downtown neighborhoods on Wednesday showed most of the redwoods still looked verdant, but looks can be deceiving. Here and there, tucked into side and back yards, on closer inspection some of the redwoods appear to be faring poorly. Passmore and Gollinger said that's likely due to a combination of issues.
"Rarely is stress or decline related to a single factor. It's almost never one, such as drought or construction. It's usually a series of factors of stress that the tree exhibits in a spiral of decline," he said.
The trees near Caltrain were likely harmed due to construction and vegetation management to clear areas for electrified lines. At Palo Alto Square, the trees are confined to restricted soil spaces and are less able to store water, Passmore noted. Then add drought into the mix, and the trees start to die.
"Even a minor drought will diminish their root systems. Trees adapt to situations slowly. Any quick change is difficult for trees to adapt to," he said.
The redwood's local survival is due in large part to irrigation. Passmore said all trees adapt to their sites by storing water in their root systems. In suburban landscapes, they will grow their roots into irrigation systems and collect water that way. They can use the stored water to compensate for persistent drought.
The city is slowly converting its urban forest to more drought-tolerant trees. To replace the stately redwoods, it is looking to use trees that will maintain a similar stature and form to the redwoods, such as the incense cedar, but which are more drought-tolerant.
There is a way to prolong the redwood's life and help it through an extended drought on residential and commercial properties. Gollinger and Passmore recommend slow, deep watering at the tree's drip line during the summer months: about 30 to 60 minutes of watering each week and additional mulch if the tree is in bare earth, they said.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Having listened to many docents talk about the coastal Redwoods, and as the article states, Redwoods get most of their moisture from the pine needles collecting moisture from the fog and then dropping them to the forest floor to be sucked up by the roots.
Redwoods have survived droughts for centuries, much longer than the records go back. The difference as far as I can see is that the Redwoods in urban and suburban areas are now surrounded by concrete under their branches which means that the droplets of moisture can't reach the roots.
Perhaps a simple way to remedy this is to remove the concrete and return an area of soil beneath the trees so that the falling moisture can reach the roots.
College Terrace
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
I have saved my redwoods by following the advice of my trusted arborist McClenahan. I had noticed the top trunk was no longer red but grey. The green was dropping and thinning due to stress. We had soaker hoses installed and cedar mulch to protect the root system. The soaker hoses are used once a week at a slow drip for eight hours. McClenahan provided the aromatic and protecting cedar mulch. The trees have rebounded and are green again. These trees are sacred to me as my relatives planted them in the twenties.
The water table has dropped and the roots can no longer access water as they had done for decades. If you love your redwoods engage a trusted landscaper. Ramon Tamayo who was referred to me by my arborist placed the hoses correctly never right up to the trunk. Never spray the trunk with water. You can also do a Nitrogen feeding in spring and fall to help your trees. You must ACT now.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
City advises during last drought was water most all your trees including Redwoods. You don’t water Oaks in the summer. Redwoods take more water than some trees.
Palo Alto estimates about 2,500 Redwoods (Sequoia smpervirens) plus many more on private property, but unlike Oaks there’s never been a count of Redwoods on public and private land, so we have no idea how many we have - a lot. We should find out to not make ill informed decisions about them should the City ever aim to do so.
Here, to only provide photos of Redwoods in poor condition at PA Square and not show the dead Oaks also there (Page Mill side) is a glaring omission. There are lovely healthy Redwoods at PA Square not located on the parking lots. Trees died at PA Square not because they were Redwoods (or Oaks), but because they were big trees chosen by the owners and doomed by the parking lot design that restricted soil space and water.
Our Urban Foresters say that rarely is one factor alone the reason for a Redwoods decline, such as lack of water. Construction, restricted water or too much, etc. can combine to kill Redwoods, Oaks or other trees.
I’m not sure how much weight to give the information that Redwoods get 13-45% of their water via fog, given the variable. I get they like fog some.
Scientists do know this for sure - our Redwoods right here are by far the earths champion carbon sequesters (along with cousins, giant Sequoia of the Sierra). They soak up carbon like crazy, doing it vertically. That they grow very fast and live very long means they start sucking up a lot very soon and hold on to it a very long time.
The downside of Redwoods is they need water. The upside is vast. We need to be informed about all that this tree provides value of the Redwoods is we have. We know they are lovely when healthy, providing critical climate change positives - carbon sequestering, other valuable functions, and its heart thumping beauty.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ALB raises excellent points. During the last drought, we converted to drought-tolerant landscaping but the landscaper put the irrigation so deep water never reached the roots. We spent a fortune on him, soaring water bills and folks to diagnose the problem until a commercial irrigation guy with an underground xray machine showed us the problem.
The right people and good advice matter.
College Terrace
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Regarding the Palo Alto Square loss of redwoods it must be stated that the redwoods on the corner of Page Mill Road and El Camino Real were allowed to die off. Why? They were not irrigated. What is the intent of the landlord? The trees could have been saved. This indifference is
unconscionable. This is not about the trees being near a parking lot. This is about NEGLECT.
El Palo Alto cannot rely on misting alone and maybe it does not. I sincerely hope that every effort of the recently hired city arborist will do everything in his power to ensure that this tree is saved.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Big picture. The fundamental problem is climate change. Treating your personal tree is not the solution. We need to get collectively serious about reducing our use of fossil fuels....significantly and immediately. No excuses. In the Bay Area--driving is one of the biggest generators of green house gas emissions.
We each need to look at the way we are living and make big changes for the sake of our redwoods and for the sakes of our children and grandchildren. The selfishness of our current lifestyle is immense. Regular jet-fueled vacations on other continents, driving five miles or less to work, driving for local trips that could easily be done by bike or on foot. We each need to change. Climate change is starting to affect our human food and water supplies in big ways. There is no time time to waste. Take action now.
Ask not what your country can do for you...It's time to start acting like adults and take charge of averting a disaster that could change everything.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago
@Consider Your Options, Climate change matters of course. It's a global problem.
Re selfishness, tell that to the developers and companies adding millions of square feet of offices whose workers aren't commuting by broomstick, whose Uber/Lyft increased car trips rather than decreasing them as their proponents claimed.
We can more directly and immediately control our immediate environment if we stop building millions of square feet of offices in Santa Clara County which means more congestion, higher housing targets and more density, higher housing prices because a more pittance are affordable housing -- all during a drought while we experience FlexAlerts, rolling blackouts and power outages.
Palo Alto's commuter population tripled in the past 3 years. Converting everyone to electric vehicles sounds great until we've so overtaxed the electrical grid that we're all suffering brownouts just as we did when they rushed to decommission the gas plants without adequate backups.