PUBLIC AGENDA: No council meeting; zoning code for accessory dwelling units

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 28.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss changes to the zoning code pertaining to accessory dwelling units. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 981 2782 4487.