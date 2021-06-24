Horn ensemble explores the meaning of home in live concert

After a year that, in many different ways, brought the meaning of home into sharper focus, Mountain View-based horn ensemble Quadre - The Voice of Four Horns explores this complex subject with "What is Home?" a live outdoor concert on Saturday, June 26, at 4 p.m. at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts' ParkStage.

The concert invites audiences to venture from their homes to experience in-person, live music for what might be one of the first times in over a year.

"What is Home?" explores a complex and essential issue in Silicon Valley: who is housed and who is not — and how can the community find ways to put a roof over everyone's heads. The concert features musical portraits inspired by members of the unhoused community,

Quadre emphasizes social justice in its programming, with themes for each season that highlight key issues facing society. "Homelessness: Hope, Humanity and Heart," ​is the theme of its current season, ​​which explores the meaning of "home" in our community​.​

The performance will also feature multimedia artist​ and hip-hop producer​ Kristopher Grant; percussionist James Kassis; and new works by composers Nina Shekhar​ and​ ​Benjamin ​Shirley​ commissioned by Quadre that explore the relationship between identity and a sense of home.​​​ ​ Shirley can bring particularly personal insight to his work, as he spent just over two years living in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles' Skid Row.​