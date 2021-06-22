Group steals $50K worth of handbags from The RealReal

The RealReal became the latest store targeted in a string of expensive handbag thefts in Palo Alto on Monday after a coordinated group of seven men raided the retailer's downtown store, police said Tuesday.

A security guard at the 379 University Ave. store called police on June 21 shortly before 6 p.m. to report the theft, which took place while the luxury consignment store near Waverley Street was open. Officers responded immediately but the men had already fled, Palo Alto police said in a press release.

Five men entered the store and began ripping handbags from security cables, according to police. The store's on-duty security officer, who is in his 30s, attempted to block their exit, but the group pushed him out of the way.

The security officer followed them out of the store, where he was confronted by two other men who had stayed outside during the theft. One man demanded the other to "pull the gun" and the second man allegedly told the security officer, "Don't make me pull the gun." The security officer didn't see a weapon, police said.

The seven men ran east on University Avenue. The security officer reported hearing tires screeching from vehicles on Waverley Street, but didn't see them.