Enjoying Foothills Park after dark

While setting up my tent, I was met by a park ranger who walked me through the rules of the campground and had me sign out a key offering emergency-only exit access from the park.

Unsure of just where the campsites were, I parked at the bottom of the hill at the Orchard Glen parking area and started hiking in toward the Towle Campground. The campsites were a solid half-mile away from the parking area, and upon arriving, I realized that there was abundant parking there, and that I could have just driven in along the gravel path the whole way.

So the roster for the May 6 expedition to overnight at Palo Alto's Foothills Park would be just me — and my trusty canine companion, Willa.

It wasn't a great day to go camping. It was the Thursday night of a long week, and my boyfriend had a last-minute work meeting come up. Then a friend I'd invited to join me at the last minute notified me she had a class to attend, while another friend also canceled for work reasons.

Out on the trails, my anxious mind calmed as I relished the beauty of the open space I had all to myself.

After a fitful night's sleep — Willa kept thinking she belonged inside the sleeping bag too — she repeated her favorite camping routine of pawing at the tent door at 6 a.m. sharp. Not fearing that we might annoy someone by breaking camp so early, I took down the tent and we set off for a trail run along the Los Trancos Trail.

Trying not to let my anxious mind get the better of me — though the thought that this would be the perfect setting for "Get Out 2: Rise of the NIMBY Zombies" did still cross it — I cooked my dinner and did some reading. Then, I saw something that really freaked me out: a long row of white lights lined up across the sky. Luckily, there was enough internet signal for me to learn that the lights were just a parade of SpaceX's Starlink satellites, not an imminent alien invasion.

Back at camp, it became evident that the other party the ranger had told me would be arriving was a no-show. It was just me, alone in this giant park that until pretty recently was off-limits to nonresidents — not the most welcoming of vibes.

After getting set up, Willa and I went out to explore the trails, enjoying the gorgeous dusk, where we saw deer, turkeys and other human park visitors.

In keeping with Foothills Park's dog policy, dogs are only permitted in the park on weekdays, so dogs are not permitted camping on Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights.

Reservations for the camping season, which runs May 1 to Oct. 31, have to be made at least a week in advance, and can be made up to a year in advance. They must be made by an adult ages 21 or older. Reservations for holidays must be made through one of the community centers, such as Lucie Stern (650-463-4900). Same-day reservations are not accepted. Sites are $40 per night.

It was the perfect weeknight microadventure — (a term coined by British adventurer and author Alastair Humphreys to mean an overnight outdoor adventure that is "small and achievable, for normal people with real lives") — and one I'd highly recommend to anyone looking for some outdoor summer fun.

Upon leaving the park, I returned the key at a small box at the entrance kiosk, picked up some coffee and muffins at Konditorei on my way home, and made it back for my 10 a.m. staff meeting.

Campers have to park a half-hour before closing time, and anyone not spending the night at the park is expected to exit the park before closing time.

Each tent-only campsite has a picnic table, water, fire bucket, charcoal barbecue, food storage locker and pad for tents. Each tent pad holds two four-person tents. The group sites have two pads for up to four four-person tents. There are two campfire circles with benches for use by all campers, but people must bring their own firewood. Fires may also not be permitted depending on fire weather and/or drought conditions.

Enjoying Foothills Park after dark

Reporter and her dog had formerly exclusive open space all to themselves overnight