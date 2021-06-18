Spare the Air alert issued for Friday as heat wave lingers

Triple-digit temperatures have led to a second straight Spare the Air alert for the Bay Area on Friday and a flex alert throughout the state that will be in effect tonight from 6-9 p.m., during which time residents are encouraged to conserve energy.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the Spare the Air alert because of a forecast of excessive heat and low winds that will combine with vehicle exhaust to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region. The region was also under an alert on Thursday.

On Spare the Air days, the district encourages people to find alternatives to driving alone to limit the number of vehicles on the road creating smog.

Smog, also known as ozone, can cause throat irritation or other medical problems, so people are encouraged to only do outdoor exercise in the early morning hours when smog concentrations are lower.

California's power grid operator has issued a flex alert for Friday to encourage residents to conserve power, the second straight day that the alert has been issued.