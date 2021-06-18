PUBLIC AGENDA: City budget vote; discussion on school attendance report

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 21.

CITY COUNCIL ... The committee plans to approve the budget and utility financial plans for fiscal year 2022, authorize an agreement with Tesla for vehicle chargers at the Bryant Street/Lytton Avenue garage; and discuss colleague memos pertaining to rehabilitation of the Roth Building and changes to the city's affordable housing impact fees. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider ending the city's state of emergency, review the city manager's plan to reopen University and California avenues to cars on July 7 and Sept. 6, respectively; discuss possible changes to the city's legislative advocacy program; and consider an appeal of the planning director's approval of three wireless communication facilities from Verizon that would be placed adjacent to 853 and 1221 Middlefield Road and 850 Webster St. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to discuss the Local Control and Accountability Plan budget, the district's wellness report and its attendance report. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 985 8240 8629.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to select a liaison for the Midpeninsula Open Space District Hawthorns Area Planning Process and consider a park improvement ordinance for the Baylands Tide Gate Structure Replacement Project. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID 999 3789 9745.