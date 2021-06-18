New Cal/OSHA rules allow fully vaccinated workers to forego masks

Fully vaccinated workers will no longer be required to wear a mask regardless of whether their co-workers are unvaccinated following new guidance Thursday from the state's workplace safety agency.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board voted to adopt new workplace masking and safety rules for the second time in two weeks, allowing fully vaccinated workers to forego wearing a mask if they document their vaccination status.

All employees will also not be required to wear a mask when working outdoors regardless of their vaccination status.

After the board's vote, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to make the new rules effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday rather than after 10 days as normally required for workplace safety changes.

"We're turning the page," Newsom said during a briefing Thursday about both Cal/OSHA's guidelines and the state's reopening in general. "No more capacity limits, no more modifications, no more issues around physical and social distancing and now we are aligning with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines."