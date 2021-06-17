Toll collection for U.S. Highway 101 express lanes in San Mateo County to start at year's end

Drivers will need a FasTrak toll tag to use the new U.S. Highway 101 express lanes scheduled to open in San Mateo County at the end of this year.

The board of directors of the San Mateo County Express Lanes Joint Powers Authority adopted a toll ordinance at their meeting last Friday, June 11. The ordinance establishes toll collection and enforcement policies for the new express lanes.

Construction of new lanes began in March 2019 as part of Caltrans' San Mateo 101 Express Lanes Project, which aims to reduce traffic and travel times and encourage carpooling.

Lanes in the first phase of the project, from the Santa Clara County line to Whipple Avenue in Redwood City, are scheduled to open at the end of 2021.

Tolls will be charged through the FasTrak system and customers will need a FasTrak Flex toll tag to use the express lanes. The Flex tag allows people to show how many passengers are in the vehicle.