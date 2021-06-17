Arts

San Francisco's Wildseed gets ready to lay down Peninsula roots

Vegan eatery heads to Palo Alto's Town & Country Village

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 17, 2021, 1:36 pm 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Wildseed's Rigatoni Bolognese includes chard, mushrooms and Impossible Burger ground beef. Several Wildseed dishes feature plant-based proteins made by the Impossible Foods company. Courtesy Aubrie Pick/Wildseed.

San Francisco eatery Wildseed is bringing its diverse plant-based cuisine to the Peninsula. The restaurant plans to open its second location in Palo Alto at the Town & Country Village, in the space previously occupied by Mayfield Bakery at 855 El Camino Real. Mayfield Bakery was shuttered by the pandemic last summer after a little more than a decade in the spot.

Jonathan Banasky, marketing manager for Back of the House, the restaurant group behind Wildseed, confirmed in an email that the restaurant is planning its second location at the Town & Country Village, and said that the Palo Alto Wildseed is targeted to open "in late summer or early fall 2021."

Back of the House counts San Francisco-based restaurants such as Beretta, Delarosa, El Techo, Lolinda, Starbelly, Super Duper Burgers and Uno Dos Tacos among its portfolio.

Wildseed's original location is in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood. The concept seems like a good fit for Palo Alto, according to Back of the House founder and CEO, Adriano Paganini.

"In general, the people of Palo Alto tend to be health conscious and care about the environment, which is the perfect clientele for Wildseed. We feel that we are going to be embraced with open arms by the community," Paganini said in an email.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Additionally, the location at Town & Country, he said, "was appealing to us because it has a neighborhood-like, community feel to it."

For its Neatball Masala, Wildseed pairs lentil and mushroom "neatballs" with warm super grains, coconut masala, pickled carrots and tzatziki. Courtesy Aubrie Pick/Wildseed.

Banasky couldn't confirm details of the menu for the Palo Alto location, but said it's likely to include some overlap with the San Francisco menu.

"We're still working on the menu, but it will likely feature several of the same dishes from the original Wildseed as well as some new ones with a focus on fresh, local ingredients," he said.

The menu for Wildseed's San Francisco location, which is "100% plant-based," includes shared plates, salads, entrees, bowls and pizzas.

The menu reflects a variety of cuisines — Mexican Corn Cakes, Beet Poke — and features particularly strong nods to Indian flavors, with dishes that include Masala Dal Soup, Curried Cauliflower and Spicy Yellow Curry — and Italian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences — pizza, Rigatoni Bolognese and the shared Mezze Plate with falafel, hummus and baba ganoush.

Wildseed's menu doesn't eschew meat substitutes as some vegetarian or vegan spots do. The BBQ Plate features Impossible Sausage, and anyone craving a plant-based burger can choose between a more traditional veggie burger featuring a mushroom and spinach patty or Wildseed's take on the Impossible Burger, which tops it with grilled onion, chipotle aioli, tomatoes and gem lettuce.

For more information, visit wildseedsf.com.

The Wildseed Burger is a mushroom and spinach patty topped with grilled onions, tomato chutney and chipotle aioli. Courtesy Aubrie Pick/Wildseed.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Francisco's Wildseed gets ready to lay down Peninsula roots

Vegan eatery heads to Palo Alto's Town & Country Village

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 17, 2021, 1:36 pm

San Francisco eatery Wildseed is bringing its diverse plant-based cuisine to the Peninsula. The restaurant plans to open its second location in Palo Alto at the Town & Country Village, in the space previously occupied by Mayfield Bakery at 855 El Camino Real. Mayfield Bakery was shuttered by the pandemic last summer after a little more than a decade in the spot.

Jonathan Banasky, marketing manager for Back of the House, the restaurant group behind Wildseed, confirmed in an email that the restaurant is planning its second location at the Town & Country Village, and said that the Palo Alto Wildseed is targeted to open "in late summer or early fall 2021."

Back of the House counts San Francisco-based restaurants such as Beretta, Delarosa, El Techo, Lolinda, Starbelly, Super Duper Burgers and Uno Dos Tacos among its portfolio.

Wildseed's original location is in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood. The concept seems like a good fit for Palo Alto, according to Back of the House founder and CEO, Adriano Paganini.

"In general, the people of Palo Alto tend to be health conscious and care about the environment, which is the perfect clientele for Wildseed. We feel that we are going to be embraced with open arms by the community," Paganini said in an email.

Additionally, the location at Town & Country, he said, "was appealing to us because it has a neighborhood-like, community feel to it."

Banasky couldn't confirm details of the menu for the Palo Alto location, but said it's likely to include some overlap with the San Francisco menu.

"We're still working on the menu, but it will likely feature several of the same dishes from the original Wildseed as well as some new ones with a focus on fresh, local ingredients," he said.

The menu for Wildseed's San Francisco location, which is "100% plant-based," includes shared plates, salads, entrees, bowls and pizzas.

The menu reflects a variety of cuisines — Mexican Corn Cakes, Beet Poke — and features particularly strong nods to Indian flavors, with dishes that include Masala Dal Soup, Curried Cauliflower and Spicy Yellow Curry — and Italian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences — pizza, Rigatoni Bolognese and the shared Mezze Plate with falafel, hummus and baba ganoush.

Wildseed's menu doesn't eschew meat substitutes as some vegetarian or vegan spots do. The BBQ Plate features Impossible Sausage, and anyone craving a plant-based burger can choose between a more traditional veggie burger featuring a mushroom and spinach patty or Wildseed's take on the Impossible Burger, which tops it with grilled onion, chipotle aioli, tomatoes and gem lettuce.

For more information, visit wildseedsf.com.

Comments

ALB
Registered user
College Terrace
1 hour ago
ALB, College Terrace
Registered user
1 hour ago

The CEO, Adriano Paganini, of Back of the House restaurant group said it perfectly, “T&C was appealing to us because it has a neighborhood-like, community feel to it.” He has said what many residents and others hold to be true. The community appreciates
this historic center and recent decision where the city council kept the zoning intact and rejected medical retail and services on the ground floor. Welcome Wildseed!

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.