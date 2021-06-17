News

Palo Alto selects new city clerk

City Council prepares to hire Lesley Milton to replace Beth Minor, who is retiring this month

by Gennady Sheyner / Palo Alto Weekly

Lesley Milton is set to succeed Beth Minor as Palo Alto's city clerk. Courtesy city of Palo Alto.

Palo Alto has concluded its search for a new city clerk, with the City Council preparing to name Lesley Milton on Monday as the successor to outgoing clerk Beth Minor.

Minor announced earlier this year that she will be stepping down in June after 14 years at City Hall, including five as city clerk. The council plans to adopt a resolution of appreciation for Minor on Monday night, shortly before it votes to approve a contract with Milton.

Milton will be coming to Palo Alto from Seaside, a city in Monterey County where she held a number of positions, most recently serving as assistant city manager. According to a report from the Human Resources Department, she has 15 years of experience in public service, including 10 years in the city clerk profession.

Under the contract that the council is set to approve, Milton's salary will be $175,000 and she will receive $10,000 in relocation expenses. The city clerk position is one of four at City Hall — along with city manager, city attorney and city auditor — that is appointed directly by the council.

In an announcement, Milton said she is "excited to join an award-winning City recognized nationally as innovative and well-managed."

"I love being a Clerk because I am able to work closely with the public, all City departments and with the City Council," she said in a statement. "Having lived on the Monterey Peninsula just south of Palo Alto, I am familiar with the area and the needs of the community."

