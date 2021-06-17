'Drive-in Variety Show' highlights local musicians and performers

Dragon Productions Theatre Company is taking audiences for a spin through the Midpeninsula's arts scene, offering a fun way to ease back into attending live shows in a series of drive-in live performances presented on most weekend nights through the end of June.

"At the Port: Dragon's Drive-in Variety Show" makes a drive-in theater out of the Port of Redwood City with shows that bring together music, theater and comedy​ — and even a chance to peek behind the scenes​, with a stage-fighting demonstration.​ The shows are all designed to be enjoyed from within the comfort of your own car.

On June 18, audiences can catch a stage-combat sword-fight show with Mike Fatum and the League of Swords, followed by an interview with the team; musical performances by Carolyn Spagnoletti and Akaina Ghosh and stand-up comedy by Arturo Raygoza Jr.

Coming up on June 25 will be a taiko drumming performance by San Jose Taiko, stand-up comedy and dance by Jesús U Bettawork and vocal selections from the Broadway musical "Spring Awakening" performed by the Portola Valley Theater Conservatory.

The June 26 show features magic with Magical Katrina, juggling by Oscar Velarde and a musical performance by The Corner Laughers (featuring this publication's own Arts & Entertainment Editor, Karla Kane).