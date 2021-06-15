News

Coroner: Woman found dead outside Mountain View's ICON movie theater died by suicide

Body was found by runner on the morning of June 9

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 15, 2021, 12:44 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A body found outside the ICON theater in Mountain View on June 9, 2021 has been identified. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A woman found dead outside the ICON theater in Mountain View last week is believed to have died by suicide, according to the Santa Clara County Medical-Examiner Coroner's Office.

The woman, identified as 50-year-old Mountain View resident Tamar Hakim, was found dead outside the theater early in the morning on Wednesday, June 9. Police cordoned off the area and closed the parking structure to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police said a runner first reported the incident, after spotting a woman lying motionless on the ground in the driveway area near the front doors of the theater.

The coroner's office found that the woman had died from multiple blunt force trauma due to what it described as an unwitnessed descent from height. The manner of death was suicide, the office found.

Mountain View police are no longer investigating the case following the coroner's determination.

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can call 855-278-4204. Spanish speakers can call 888-628-9454.

People can reach trained counselors at Crisis Text Line by texting 741741.

Additional resources can be found here.

Kevin Forestieri writes for the Mountain View Voice, a sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.

Kevin Forestieri writes for the Mountain View Voice, a sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.

