News

Khan Lab School sets sights on Palo Alto space for K-8 students

Nonprofit's proposal would bring an estimated 160 students to Cowper Street site

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 14, 2021, 9:46 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Applied learning coordinator Jeremy Young works with the youngest group of children at Khan Lab School in Mountain View on Oct. 6, 2015. The nonprofit has proposed transferring K-8 classes to Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

In a move that would increase its enrollment, Khan Lab School in Mountain View is looking to bring its K-8 students to Palo Alto, a proposal that will be discussed at a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

The nonprofit school has set its sights on 3223 Cowper St. near Loma Verde Avenue in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood, where it's looking to share the 7.44-acre site with Our Lady of Rosary Church and Silicon Valley International School's preschool and kindergarten programs.

The move would be an upgrade from the school's current location in Mountain View, where it previously had about 30 students. It has since grown to almost 200 students, which breaks down to 142 children in the lower school and 47 at the high school level. The Villa Street campus lacks a play structure and a portion of the parking lot has been converted into outdoor space.

The migration won't happen unless the city approves Khan Lab's conditional use permit, which was submitted last month and is under review. The school estimates 160 students, 23 teachers and eight staff members will be on campus at the start of the 2021-22 school year. About 20 to 25 students would be added each year until the school hits its proposed student population of 262 students, a nearly 25% increase from its current enrollment limit of 210 students.

Khan Lab's review of the city records shows a school has operated on the Cowper Street property since the 1950s and the last conditional use permit for the site issued in 2007 allows for no more than 210 students. The school would hold classes at the site's current school buildings, where it plans to turn the space into 15 classrooms and make "minor changes to doorways and access points to improve ADA accessibility." The school also wants to make some modifications to a portion of the church's Dermody Center, which would turn into five "flexible shared teaching spaces" for science, technology, engineering, art and music instruction.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The campus can accommodate the needed 40 parking spaces for every "teaching station" required by the city, according to the school's permit application.

Founded by Salman Khan, Khan Lab School operates year-round with six breaks that last one to two weeks long.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback at the virtual meeting, which will be held on Zoom. Those wishing to join can do so at zoom.us/j/3349356938 or by dialing 669-900-9128 and using meeting ID 334 935 6938.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Khan Lab School sets sights on Palo Alto space for K-8 students

Nonprofit's proposal would bring an estimated 160 students to Cowper Street site

by Jamey Padojino / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jun 14, 2021, 9:46 am

In a move that would increase its enrollment, Khan Lab School in Mountain View is looking to bring its K-8 students to Palo Alto, a proposal that will be discussed at a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m.

The nonprofit school has set its sights on 3223 Cowper St. near Loma Verde Avenue in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood, where it's looking to share the 7.44-acre site with Our Lady of Rosary Church and Silicon Valley International School's preschool and kindergarten programs.

The move would be an upgrade from the school's current location in Mountain View, where it previously had about 30 students. It has since grown to almost 200 students, which breaks down to 142 children in the lower school and 47 at the high school level. The Villa Street campus lacks a play structure and a portion of the parking lot has been converted into outdoor space.

The migration won't happen unless the city approves Khan Lab's conditional use permit, which was submitted last month and is under review. The school estimates 160 students, 23 teachers and eight staff members will be on campus at the start of the 2021-22 school year. About 20 to 25 students would be added each year until the school hits its proposed student population of 262 students, a nearly 25% increase from its current enrollment limit of 210 students.

Khan Lab's review of the city records shows a school has operated on the Cowper Street property since the 1950s and the last conditional use permit for the site issued in 2007 allows for no more than 210 students. The school would hold classes at the site's current school buildings, where it plans to turn the space into 15 classrooms and make "minor changes to doorways and access points to improve ADA accessibility." The school also wants to make some modifications to a portion of the church's Dermody Center, which would turn into five "flexible shared teaching spaces" for science, technology, engineering, art and music instruction.

The campus can accommodate the needed 40 parking spaces for every "teaching station" required by the city, according to the school's permit application.

Founded by Salman Khan, Khan Lab School operates year-round with six breaks that last one to two weeks long.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback at the virtual meeting, which will be held on Zoom. Those wishing to join can do so at zoom.us/j/3349356938 or by dialing 669-900-9128 and using meeting ID 334 935 6938.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.