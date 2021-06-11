VTA investigation of gunman's personnel history reveals no indication of violent behavior

"So far, there is no indication of records in Cassidy's VTA personnel file of any formal discipline for threatening behavior or violence during his 20-year career at VTA," the VTA said in a statement Thursday.

That's what VTA staff and local leaders are trying to answer now through an investigation of Cassidy's personnel history as a VTA employee following the May 26 mass shooting.

Could we have predicted that Sam Cassidy, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee who killed nine of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself, would have committed such a crime?

And most recently in November 2020, he left work without permission because of frustrations with clocking in. He also used the radio station for personal communication instead of operational matters, which is against VTA policy.

He had been sent home for insubordination because he refused to comply with company policy to sign out a two-way radio that was necessary to perform his job in July 2019.

But because there were no other disciplinary incidents of concern, there was no further investigation and disciplinary action was referred to Cassidy's management.

The altercation subsided at that point, however, upon questioning from a supervisor, a co-worker reported that another unnamed employee said, "He (Cassidy) scares me. If someone was to go postal, it'd be him."

Many Amalgamated Transit Union representatives and co-workers were there when the altercation broke out and an ATU representative had told Cassidy that "this was not the time or the place."

In an email to VTA leadership, an employee wrote that Cassidy yelled at a female co-worker for about two to three minutes, calling that person the "most corrupt person at VTA."

On Jan. 29, 2020, a verbal altercation between Cassidy and another VTA employee was reported to VTA Employee Relations and the VTA Office of Civil Rights.

At a Tuesday news conference at San Jose City Hall, Rosen said he is working with San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo to create information sharing protocols with different law enforcement agencies to avoid something like that happening again.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Cassidy had been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after he took a trip to the Philippines. There, authorities found books on terrorism and a notebook with complaints about the VTA in Cassidy's possession.

Body-worn camera footage released by the Sheriff's Office shows the tense moments as authorities entered a building at a VTA maintenance yard in a search for a gunman who killed nine co-workers.

Investigators have found Molotov cocktails, cans of gasoline, a dozen firearms and about 22,000 rounds of ammunition in the San Jose home of a man who shot and killed nine of his VTA co-workers.

A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee shot and killed nine people at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose on May 26 and also died there, authorities said.

The VTA also said among the thousands of documents, they had not found information about Cassidy being provided by any federal agency, including the Department of Homeland Security, at any time.

The VTA said it is still reviewing "thousands of pages of documents that include emails, attachments, and other materials" that require review and will be released "as soon as practical," and with respect to co-workers' privacy.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly , Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

VTA investigation of gunman's personnel history reveals no indication of violent behavior