PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on Ventura vision alternatives, student mental health support services

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 11, 2021, 12:07 pm 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 14.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to amend the contract of the city's independent police officer, OIR Group; consider a zoning interpretation about allowed uses at 340 Portage Ave.; and discuss the alternatives presented in the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 14. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to consider a lease agreement with BioScience Properties for workspace at the Regional Water Quality Control Plant at 1900 Embarcadero Road; and discuss a local ballot measure pertaining to a business tax. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 922 2730 7235.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to discuss 160 Waverley St., a proposal to demolish and replace three residences; and 3241 Park Boulevard, a proposal to demolish a 4,501-square-foot building and construct a 7,861-square-foot office building. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee is scheduled to hear updates on recent council and school board meetings; discuss student emotional and mental health support services; and consider collaborations between the city and schools. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 739 622 589.

PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the Highway 101 bike bridge artwork and head an update on Code:ART2. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 973 8041 3033.

