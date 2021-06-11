Freeway closure back on again to install new bridge over U.S. Highway 101

After multiple delays, the new bicycle-pedestrian bridge over U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto is scheduled to go up this weekend, which will require a segment of the freeway to gradually close down from Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Caltrans crews will start closing lanes on Highway 101 in the area between San Antonio and Embarcadero roads beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. All northbound and southbound lanes will be blocked on Sunday from 1:30-6 a.m. Traffic will be allowed on some lanes from 6-11 a.m., after which point the full freeway will reopen.

Detours will be set up in both the northbound and southbound directions of the freeway. A map of the detours can be found below and at cityofpaloalto.org.

No local streets will be blocked during the bridge installation work, according to the city.

The middle, prefabricated steel span of the bridge was rescheduled for installation this weekend after transport issues prevented that section of the bridge from getting to Palo Alto in time for the work, which had been previously been set for June 5-6. Late last week, haulers had issues with "maneuvering the oversized load" about 100 miles away from Palo Alto, preventing the span from reaching the work site, according to the city.