News

Six rescued, two arrested in human trafficking investigation that included Palo Alto brothel

Milpitas couple taken into custody Wednesday

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 10, 2021, 11:56 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Milpitas couple was arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering in connection with brothels in Milpitas, Palo Alto and San Jose, police said Wednesday.

A brothel was identified in Palo Alto as part of a human trafficking investigation that led to Milpitas police to arrest a couple on suspicion of pimping, pandering and conspriacy on June 9, 2021. Image courtesy PhotoSpin.

The arrests of David Davies, 57, and Larong Hu, 38, conclude an investigation that started in December 2019, when a Milpitas brothel was identified by Milpitas detectives and Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office investigators

Additional brothels were found throughout the county and search warrants were served in Milpitas, San Jose, and Palo Alto, police said.

Six female victims of human trafficking were rescued, and $2 million was seized in the investigation. The rescued victims were provided services through Community Solutions, an organization that provides critical services for victims of human trafficking, according to police.

Davies and Hu were taken into custody in the 100 block of Tiger Lily Drive, on suspicion of crimes related to human trafficking, and are being held on $350,000 bail.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, or knows someone who is, should call 911 immediately or call the 24-Hour National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Callers can also reach the hotline by texting 233733 to initiate online chats. Human trafficking victims, whether U.S. citizens or not, are eligible for services including immigration assistance.

Additional services are also available through community and county-based programs, such as Community Solutions and South Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Six rescued, two arrested in human trafficking investigation that included Palo Alto brothel

Milpitas couple taken into custody Wednesday

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 10, 2021, 11:56 am

A Milpitas couple was arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering in connection with brothels in Milpitas, Palo Alto and San Jose, police said Wednesday.

The arrests of David Davies, 57, and Larong Hu, 38, conclude an investigation that started in December 2019, when a Milpitas brothel was identified by Milpitas detectives and Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office investigators

Additional brothels were found throughout the county and search warrants were served in Milpitas, San Jose, and Palo Alto, police said.

Six female victims of human trafficking were rescued, and $2 million was seized in the investigation. The rescued victims were provided services through Community Solutions, an organization that provides critical services for victims of human trafficking, according to police.

Davies and Hu were taken into custody in the 100 block of Tiger Lily Drive, on suspicion of crimes related to human trafficking, and are being held on $350,000 bail.

Anyone who is a victim of human trafficking, or knows someone who is, should call 911 immediately or call the 24-Hour National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888. Callers can also reach the hotline by texting 233733 to initiate online chats. Human trafficking victims, whether U.S. citizens or not, are eligible for services including immigration assistance.

Additional services are also available through community and county-based programs, such as Community Solutions and South Bay Coalition to End Human Trafficking.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.