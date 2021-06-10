Arts

Ragazzi Continuo celebrates 10 years with virtual concert

Men's vocal group performs 'All Will Shine' June 12

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Ragazzi Continuo will celebrate its 10th anniversary with "All Will Shine," streaming June 12. Courtesy Ragazzi Continuo.

Ragazzi Continuo, the adult a cappella group formed by alumni of the Ragazzi Boys Chorus, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a virtual concert on Saturday, June 12.

"All Will Shine" will be livestreamed using Ragazzi Virtual Studio technology, which allows the members to perform together from home in real-time, according a press release.

Selections will include some old favorites, such as "Shenandoah," "Dedication," "Down in the River" and "Ave Maria," as well as the premiere of some new arrangements, the release states.

Directed by Michael Stahl, the concert will start at 5 p.m., with a suggested donation of $25 per viewer. More information is available at ragazzicontinuo.org.

