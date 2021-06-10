Body found outside Mountain View's ICON movie theater

A dead woman was found outside a movie theater in Mountain View early Wednesday morning, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police said in a statement that a runner discovered the woman motionless on the ground in front of the Showplace ICON theater around 6:20 a.m. and called 911. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was located in the driveway area near the front doors of the theater, police said. The parking structure was shut down until about 9 a.m., and detectives are still investigating the death. The identity of the woman and cause of death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Matthew Hom at [email protected]