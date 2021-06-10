News

Body found outside Mountain View's ICON movie theater

Police launch investigation into the circumstances surrounding woman's death

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The entrance to the ShowPlace ICON Theatre is seen in a file photo from September 2018. A body was found Wednesday morning outside of the ShowPlace ICON theater in Mountain View. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A dead woman was found outside a movie theater in Mountain View early Wednesday morning, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Police said in a statement that a runner discovered the woman motionless on the ground in front of the Showplace ICON theater around 6:20 a.m. and called 911. The woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was located in the driveway area near the front doors of the theater, police said. The parking structure was shut down until about 9 a.m., and detectives are still investigating the death. The identity of the woman and cause of death was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Matthew Hom at [email protected]

Kevin Forestieri writes for the Mountain View Voice, a sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.

Kevin Forestieri writes for the Mountain View Voice, a sister publication of PaloAltoOnline.com.

