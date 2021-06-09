Palo Alto police seek suspects in Louis Vuitton bag heist

A group of 11 people took 36 handbags from the Louis Vuitton store at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday afternoon before fleeing in five awaiting vehicles, according to Palo Alto police.
Police estimated that the handbags grabbed in the coordinated heist are valued at more than $100,000, according to a news release from the Palo Alto Police Department. The suspects, who wore face coverings, didn't use any weapons or cause any injuries during the shoplift. They remain at large.
Officers learned about the heist through police dispatch, which received a call from a witness at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, reporting that a large group had just shoplifted from the store. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had left in the vehicles, which were described as a Lexus sedan, a gray Infinity SUV, a white Audi sedan, a black four-door Hyundai sedan and a red two-door Honda sedan.
A witness took a photo of one of the shoplifters as she fled through the mall with the stolen handbags. The group was described as a group of Black males and females who may be in their late teens or early 20s.
Palo Alto police are working with regional partners to see if the same group of suspects may be connected to any similar burglary shoplifts in other cities, according to the news release. While comparable to a case that occurred in Palo Alto at Neiman Marcus on May 19, the vehicles used in that incident were different, police said.
Anyone with information about Monday's theft is asked to call the department's 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by text message or voicemail to 650-383-8984. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the police's free mobile app, downloadable at bit.ly/PAPD-AppStore or bit.ly/PAPD-GooglePlay.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Eh, property crime. The only way this could’ve gone bad is if police confronted the 11 rowdy youths and they refused to comply.... this town would be up in arms if any of the little darlings were hurt resisting arrest like that fine gentleman at Happy Donuts. Better to not to confront and just pay the “Danegeld.”
Registered user
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Wait, you lost me at $100,000 for 36 bags. $2,800 per bag? Ouch!
Registered user
Crescent Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Registered user
Midtown
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
As this occurs regularly, I am beginning to think the stores don’t mind these thefts. Maybe a certain % of theft is a benefit to a large international luxury goods retailer, like LVHM. Why are they lacking security after repeat thefts? I just walked into a CVS and was stunned to see Tampons, Deodorant, and Lotions under Lock and Key. These are $10.00 items. Something smells bad here. How can people run with all those Large bags (we know they are not itty bitty) from the store to their vehicles and nobody sees a thing ….every time.
Registered user
Green Acres
59 minutes ago
Registered user
59 minutes ago
Registered user
University South
7 minutes ago
Registered user
7 minutes ago
This is terrible. It makes it bad for ordinary folks who just enjoy window shopping and end up buying similar but cheaper items at the Gap, Abercrombie, or Macy's.
I enjoy the open air mall in the summer and spring because it feels airy and pleasant. The downside is that it is prone to this unfortunate event.
Do enclosed malls suffer this same type of grab and run? Maybe it is time to build an aesthetically pleasing yet functional enclosure around the mall to deter people who think they can run for the exits in a getaway.
Registered user
Midtown
6 minutes ago
Registered user
6 minutes ago
Let's hope that these thieves are caught and publicly shamed. I just wish that such individuals -- even on parole or probation -- could be forced to wear orange jumpsuits for a few months (after conviction) that say in large letters, "WARNING: I AM A THIEF."
Registered user
Midtown
3 minutes ago
Registered user
3 minutes ago
Escaping from a shoplifting crime in an Audi, a Lexus, an Infinity....
Only in America, folks!
Registered user
Stanford
0 hours ago
Registered user
0 hours ago
No big deal as long as no one was hurt during the heist.
Those high-end handbags are easily replaceable as Nieman Marcus probably carries a hefty insurance policy to cover shoplifting and related thefts.
Besides, poor people like nice things too and the black market provides an opportunity to procure luxury goods well below MSRP.