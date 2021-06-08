Muse delivers in-person poetry

Menlo Park author Charlotte Muse, an award-winning poet who has taught poetry at the Stanford Upward Bound Program and Foothill Summer Youth College (and contributed to the Palo Alto Weekly), is scheduled to read poetry from her new book, "In Which I Forgive the River," during a release party from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Cafe Zoe, 929 Menalto Ave., Menlo Park.

The collection contains poems from several of Muse's previously published chapbooks, including "A Story Also Grows," a collection of poems about the stories of Ascension Solorsano, the last native speaker of the Mutsun language, who died in 1930.

"There are also poems in the book from Violin, a chapbook about the history and the impact of violin music on the world," Muse told this news organization.

Following Muse's reading, there will be an open mic for local poets to sign up and read works of their own.

More information is available at cafezoehub.com.