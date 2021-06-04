U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto will be closed this weekend to install bike bridge's final segment

A section of U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto will be temporarily closed this weekend to install the middle section of the new bike and pedestrian bridge near Adobe Creek, which is slated for completion this summer.

Drivers can expect a partial lane closure of the freeway in the area of San Antonio Road and Embarcadero Road starting Saturday, June 5, at 8 p.m. The highway will be fully closed from San Antonio Road to Embarcadero Road on Sunday, June 6, from 1:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. Afterwards, some lanes will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. The freeway will reopen completely by 11 a.m.

"The freeway closure will not require any closure of city's roads or streets," according to a city announcement issued Thursday.

Traffic will be redirected to detours, involving East and West Bayshore and other roads, that can be viewed at cityofpaloalto.org.

The overcrossing is a $22.9 million project, with funding coming from local, state and federal sources, according to the city. The development has been in the works since 2012, when the city received a $4 million grant from Santa Clara County. The new bridge is intended to provide easy access to the Baylands at Adobe Creek for cyclists and pedestrians. It will also include a trail that connects West Bayshore Road to the Baylands.