Avenidas' new CEO set to take helm of senior services nonprofit this fall

Amy Yotopolous, a Palo Alto resident whose career has focused on aging, longevity and caregiving, will become president and CEO of the senior services agency Avenidas.

Yotopolous, who directed the adult day program at Avenidas, now known as the Rose Kleiner Center, from 1999 to 2003, more recently has worked at the Stanford Center on Longevity and, since 2019, as co-founder and manager of the Caregiving Center in the new Stanford Hospital.

She takes the helm at Avenidas on Sept. 1.

"I'm so excited to come full circle in my career, as Avenidas has been an important part of my life for decades," Yotopoulos said.

Avenidas board chair Henry Massey said Yotopolous's "years of multi-faceted senior management experience leading strategic development, long range planning and guiding organizations through periods of growth and transition will greatly benefit Avenidas.