PUBLIC AGENDA: Zoning change for Town & Country; adoption of Elementary Language Arts curriculum

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 7.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider suspending assessments for the Downtown Business Improvement District; adopt an ordinance to allow medical uses at Town & Country Village; approve the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan; and consider changes to the fiscal year 2020 budget. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the city auditor's task orders for fiscal year 2022, receive an update on the city's recent work pertaining to race and equity and discuss updates to the council's procedures and protocols handbook. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to hold a public hearing for Local Control and Accountability Plans; discuss the LCAP budget, literacy program and teacher certification, review its psychology textbook adoption and professional learning plans; and adopt the Elementary Language Arts curriculum. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Those wishing to participate, can get the Zoom link at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission will review objective standards for proposed developments and discuss its annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.