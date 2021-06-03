News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Zoning change for Town & Country; adoption of Elementary Language Arts curriculum

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 3, 2021, 4:22 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 7.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider suspending assessments for the Downtown Business Improvement District; adopt an ordinance to allow medical uses at Town & Country Village; approve the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan; and consider changes to the fiscal year 2020 budget. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the city auditor's task orders for fiscal year 2022, receive an update on the city's recent work pertaining to race and equity and discuss updates to the council's procedures and protocols handbook. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to hold a public hearing for Local Control and Accountability Plans; discuss the LCAP budget, literacy program and teacher certification, review its psychology textbook adoption and professional learning plans; and adopt the Elementary Language Arts curriculum. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Those wishing to participate, can get the Zoom link at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission will review objective standards for proposed developments and discuss its annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission is scheduled to discuss a contingency plan for a potential funding increase for Human Services Resource Allocation Process in fiscal year 2022; hear an update on the initiative "100 Community Conversations on Race" and consider a response to the City Council about the proposed fiscal year 2022 operating budget. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

PUBLIC AGENDA: Zoning change for Town & Country; adoption of Elementary Language Arts curriculum

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 3, 2021, 4:22 pm

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of June 7.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to consider suspending assessments for the Downtown Business Improvement District; adopt an ordinance to allow medical uses at Town & Country Village; approve the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan; and consider changes to the fiscal year 2020 budget. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to review the city auditor's task orders for fiscal year 2022, receive an update on the city's recent work pertaining to race and equity and discuss updates to the council's procedures and protocols handbook. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to hold a public hearing for Local Control and Accountability Plans; discuss the LCAP budget, literacy program and teacher certification, review its psychology textbook adoption and professional learning plans; and adopt the Elementary Language Arts curriculum. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. Those wishing to participate, can get the Zoom link at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission will review objective standards for proposed developments and discuss its annual work plan. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission is scheduled to discuss a contingency plan for a potential funding increase for Human Services Resource Allocation Process in fiscal year 2022; hear an update on the initiative "100 Community Conversations on Race" and consider a response to the City Council about the proposed fiscal year 2022 operating budget. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.