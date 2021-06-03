'Dynasty' theme night kicks off Pride events at Filoli

In 1981, TV audiences were introduced to the wealthy and oh-so-dysfunctional Carrington family in the over-the-top evening soap "Dynasty." Their weekly exploits may have been larger than life, but the house that starred as the Carrington mansion, though supposedly in Denver, was actually much closer to home: the Filoli estate in Woodside.
The historic house and gardens, which periodically served as a filming location for the show, is marking the soap's 40th anniversary with a "Dynasty" theme night June 3, 5-8 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to wear "Dynasty"-inspired outfits and are invited to stroll the grounds and pose for photos in locations that became iconic on the show, such as the mansion's grand staircase. The event kicks off a weekend of LGBTQ Pride events at Filoli, June 5-6.
"Dynasty" is now probably better known for fully embracing the big hair and even bigger shoulder pads of '80s fashion — and of course, for fistfights between its immaculately dressed female characters. But it was a trailblazing show in its time, with the first openly gay main character and one of the first shows to have a Black woman among its leading ladies, according to Filoli.
Though one of the show's most infamous scenes, an all-out slugfest between heroine Krystle and villainness Alexis in a lily pond, wasn't filmed at Filoli, one of its groundbreaking scenes was: the mansion's library served as the backdrop when Steven Carrington comes out to his father, Blake, according to a virtual "Dynasty" video tour on the estate's website. The tour shares many other highlights from the show's time filming at Filoli.
Pride weekend at Filoli, which takes place June-5-6, features a "Rainbow Walk" on the estate's trail with stations that explore the meaning of each color in the rainbow flag; a floral takeover of the house and grounds with rainbow-hued displays of flowers created by San Francisco florist Nigella SF; and a Pride soundscape on the Garden House lawn that will highlight important moments in LGBTQ history.
The estate is located at 86 Cañada Road, Woodside. Admission is free to members and $25 for adults; $22 for seniors (65+); $20 for students, teachers and military; $15 for children (5-17 years old); free to children under 5 years old. To help ensure social distancing, reservations are required.
For more information, call 650-364-8300 or visit filoli.org.
