On the eve of graduation, high school seniors celebrate with a car parade

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: High school seniors participate in a citywide car parade for graduates in Palo Alto on June 1, 2021. Courtesy Frank Minjarez.

High school seniors from three Palo Alto schools took to the city's streets for a car parade ahead of graduation on Tuesday evening, when many waved from sunroofs to locals cheering them on from sidewalks.

The event was the second consecutive car parade for graduating seniors from Castilleja School, Gunn High and Palo Alto High. Many showed their spirit by decorating their cars in the colors of their school colors and hanging posters and balloons from car doors (at least one car featured a balloon arch).

Some proudly wore their graduation caps and gowns to the parade, which was held a day before the commencement ceremonies for Gunn and Palo Alto high schools. Castilleja School plans to hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Come back to Palo Alto Online this evening for stories from tonight's graduation ceremonies. We'll be posting live photos from the event on Twitter.