Gunn graduates look back at a year of resilience and crucial life lessons

The last year has molded one of the most resilient, strong and well-prepared classes to have graduated from Gunn, she said. They became "unintentionally equipped with crucial life skills" due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they confronted racial violence against Blacks and Asian Americans to become "future game changers," she said.

Gunn High graduates pass by each other as they fill the spaced rows of seats during their graduation ceremony on the school football field in Palo Alto on June 2, 2021. Photo by Adam Pardee.

Planning the graduation amid a raging pandemic "was no easy feat" for staff, said Principal Wendy Stratton, praising the graduates who have made it through the year.

It was a graduation ceremony unlike any other. Wearing masks along with their caps and gowns as they walked onto the Gunn High School football field on Wednesday evening, the 485 graduates of the Class of 2021 reflected on the challenges and triumphs of the last year under a pandemic that forced them to learn from home.

The next four years became a time when she found and built a meaningful identity, however. There was consistency in returning to those desks; they became "a symbol of community" that became even more profound after she could no longer sit in them among her peers and had to study remotely due to the pandemic, she said.

Student speaker Summer Steadman said that it has been more than a year since she sat in a desk on campus. During her freshman year, Steadman said she felt trapped by the chairs and desks she sat in. She feared being alone and that she didn't belong.

A Gunn High graduate waves waves to their family as they are seated for their graduation ceremony on the school's football field in Palo Alto on June 2, 2021. Photo by Adam Pardee.

Stratton noted the Class of 2021's acts for social good, such as the football team's participation in Black Lives Matter marches and support for the Asian community as they were subjected to violence and acts of hatred. She also pointed to student newspaper The Oracle's award for its social equity reporting.

Retiring art teacher Deanna Messinger received the school's Principal's Cup for her outstanding teaching career, which one parent said "gave my son his future." Students said her door was always open and she was focused on her students' mental health.

Shelby urged the graduates to "leave your comfort zone" as they navigate through life. "If it doesn't always feel comfortable, that's a good thing," he said.

English and theater teacher Jim Shelby, who is retiring after 38 years, presented the Faculty Cup to students Thomas Lee and Kate Williams for embodying the school's highest values. Faculty and students described Lee as "brilliant and always thinking outside the box" and "particularly kind." A student representative on the Palo Alto Board of Education, he has worked with the Navajo Nation and helped bring them aid during the pandemic. Williams was described as compassionate, diligent, focused and "a natural leader." She's a Youth Community Services board member who also volunteered for AbilityPath.

A Gunn High graduate places his mask back on after having his portrait taken during graduation on the school's football field on June 2, 2021. Photo by Adam Pardee.

A family erupts in cheers as their graduate's name steps on stage to receive their diploma at Gunn High School's graduation ceremony in Palo Alto on June 2, 2021. Photo by Adam Pardee.

She took advanced math classes and struggled, then she realized that giving up was not in her character. She reached out for support from her math teachers who helped her succeed, she said. Now, looking toward attending a college in Southern California and her future, "I feel confident, determined and ambitious," she said.

Giselle Cornelio-Larios, the second student speaker, said that adjusting to the pandemic was challenging due to the premature death of her grandfather. The third of five children, she said Gunn consistently provided her with financial, emotional and unconditional support. A Menlo Park resident who transferred from the Tinsley Program, she "never felt anything but welcome" in her culture, beliefs and ideas, she said.

A car in the Gunn High School parking lot is decorated to honor the Class of 2021 outside of the graduation ceremony in Palo Alto on June 2, 2021. Photo by Adam Pardee.

"This year has been hard. It taught me to be resilient and to find fun things to do even though it was tough," said Kenneth Meng, who will attend Purdue University this fall and study mechanical engineering.

As the students moved their tassels to signify their graduation, some threw their hats. But many didn't, as a precaution against COVID-19. It was perhaps a muted graduation, but one the students said they were proud to take part in and grateful that it happened.

Gunn graduates look back at a year of resilience and crucial life lessons

COVID-19, distance learning and racial equity defined the Class of 2021