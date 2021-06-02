News

Caps off to the class of 2021: A roundup of stories, photos

Seniors mark the final moments of high school

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 2, 2021, 11:41 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Graduates toss their caps on the Viking Stadium field at the end of their graduation ceremony at Palo Alto High School in Palo Alto on June 2, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

This year's commencements for Midpeninsula high school students mark the first time in-person graduations have taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As the class of 2021 bids farewell, we've captured their final moments on campus through stories and photos.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Gunn High School: Gunn graduates look back at a year of resilience and crucial life lessons

• Palo Alto High School: 'The beginning of reconnection': Paly seniors savor last moment together in person at graduation

Graduation car parade

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

On the eve of graduation, high school seniors celebrate with a car parade

List of local high school graduates

Castilleja School

East Palo Alto Academy

Eastside College Preparatory School

Henry M. Gunn High School

Kehillah Jewish High School

Menlo School

Menlo-Atherton High School

Oxford Day Academy

Palo Alto High School

Palo Alto Preparatory School

Pinewood School

Sacred Heart High School

Saint Francis High School

Waldorf School of the Peninsula

Woodside Priory School

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Caps off to the class of 2021: A roundup of stories, photos

Seniors mark the final moments of high school

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jun 2, 2021, 11:41 pm

This year's commencements for Midpeninsula high school students mark the first time in-person graduations have taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As the class of 2021 bids farewell, we've captured their final moments on campus through stories and photos.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Gunn High School: Gunn graduates look back at a year of resilience and crucial life lessons

• Palo Alto High School: 'The beginning of reconnection': Paly seniors savor last moment together in person at graduation

Graduation car parade

On the eve of graduation, high school seniors celebrate with a car parade

List of local high school graduates

Castilleja School

East Palo Alto Academy

Eastside College Preparatory School

Henry M. Gunn High School

Kehillah Jewish High School

Menlo School

Menlo-Atherton High School

Oxford Day Academy

Palo Alto High School

Palo Alto Preparatory School

Pinewood School

Sacred Heart High School

Saint Francis High School

Waldorf School of the Peninsula

Woodside Priory School

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.