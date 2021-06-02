Caps off to the class of 2021: A roundup of stories, photos

This year's commencements for Midpeninsula high school students mark the first time in-person graduations have taken place since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. As the class of 2021 bids farewell, we've captured their final moments on campus through stories and photos.

Graduation ceremony coverage

• Gunn High School: Gunn graduates look back at a year of resilience and crucial life lessons

• Palo Alto High School: 'The beginning of reconnection': Paly seniors savor last moment together in person at graduation

Graduation car parade