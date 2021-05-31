Palo Alto schools to reprise car parade for graduating seniors

Four Palo Alto schools are giving their graduating seniors another chance to grab their caps and gowns and go on a ride around town. The Palo Alto Unified School District, Castilleja and Kehillah schools are bringing back a citywide car parade this Tuesday for the class of 2021.

The car parade will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Students are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear their caps and gowns. A map of the route shows the parade will run down many major streets, including Arastradero Road, Charleston Road, El Camino Real, Embarcadero Road and Middlefield Road.

The citywide parade will precede Gunn and Palo Alto high schools' in-person graduation ceremonies, which district officials announced earlier this year. The two ceremonies will be held at the graduating students' respective campuses this Wednesday. Castilleja's commencement ceremony, which will also be held in person, is set for Saturday.

Community members are encouraged to participate and bring signs, horns and noisemakers to cheer on the graduates.

Last year's car parade for graduating high school seniors was one of the few bright points in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.