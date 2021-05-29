City, transit agencies announce closures, schedule changes for Memorial Day

The city of Palo Alto and transportation agencies serving the area are slowly resuming normal operations as COVID-19 health restrictions loosen, but many will be closed or altering their schedules for the federal holiday. Check out our list of what services will be available this Monday, May 31.

City services:

• Palo Alto Libraries: All branches will be closed for the federal holiday. Online resources are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed.

• Garbage pickup: For residents whose collection day is on Monday, regular service will be moved to the following day.