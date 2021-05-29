City, transit agencies announce closures, schedule changes for Memorial Day

The city of Palo Alto and transportation agencies serving the area are slowly resuming normal operations as COVID-19 health restrictions loosen, but many will be closed or altering their schedules for the federal holiday. Check out our list of what services will be available this Monday, May 31.
City services:
• Palo Alto Libraries: All branches will be closed for the federal holiday. Online resources are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org.
• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices will be closed.
• Garbage pickup: For residents whose collection day is on Monday, regular service will be moved to the following day.
• Police, fire: Emergency, patrol and dispatch services will remain operational. Records office will be closed.
Transportation:
• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. The Sunday schedule has not been adjusted since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For the weekend timetable, visit caltrain.com.
• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday. For the timetable, visit samtrans.com.
• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday. Light-rail service is unavailable until further notice. The VTA office will be closed. Required distance between passengers has been adjusted from 6 feet to 3 feet, as of May 26. To see which routes are operational, visit vta.org.
Federal, state offices:
• U.S. Postal Service: Postal Service facilities will be closed. There will be no residential or business deliveries except for Priority Mail Express. Normal delivery and pick-up services will resume June 1
