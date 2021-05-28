Molotov cocktails, 12 guns, 22K ammunition rounds found at mass shooter's home

Investigators have found Molotov cocktails, cans of gasoline, a dozen firearms and about 22,000 rounds of ammunition in the San Jose home of a man who shot and killed nine of his Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority co-workers and then killed himself earlier this week, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon.
Local and federal authorities have been at the Angmar Court home of Samuel Cassidy, 57, after it started on fire around 6:30 a.m Wednesday, the same time Cassidy then went to a VTA light-rail maintenance facility on West Younger Avenue in San Jose with multiple firearms and committed what ended up being the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history, sheriff's officials said.
Bomb squads initially on Wednesday thought Cassidy may have brought explosives to the VTA facility, but searched the property and did not find any there.
However, at his home where the fire was reported, investigators found the gasoline cans, Molotov cocktails, firearms and ammunition, and sheriff's officials said they believe the fire was started to destroy the home.
The sheriff's office has described Cassidy as a "highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years" but has not identified a specific motive for the mass shooting.
The nine people killed by Cassidy have been identified as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.
That is a lot of ammo and the Molotov Cocktails raise a question as to what was their intended use.
It is fortunate that the fire department was able to extinguish the fire before the entire house went up in flames.
Otherwise, all of those explosives catching fire along with the hot bullets would have endangered the entire neighborhood as well as the lives of the firefighters.
There are a lot of troubled people with massive armories at home and there is absolutely no way to prevent this unless the 2nd Amendment is repealed and that is not going to happen anytime soon.
The Constitutional 'originalists' on the current SCOTUS bench will protect a citizen's right to own (aka bear) firearms regardless of the intended use or massive firepower and more people will be tragically killed along the way.
Most of the victims will be forgotten (except by their immediate family and close friends) and the evening news will simply continue reporting the lastest mass shooting incident.