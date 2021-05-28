News

Menlo Park fire board names interim chief

Deputy Chief Mike Shaffer to serve temporarily as top official after Harold Schapelhouman steps down

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Mike Shaffer, Menlo Park Fire Protection District's deputy fire chief, has been chosen as the interim replacement for outgoing Chief Harold Schapelhouman, the district board of directors decided in a unanimous May 20 vote. The board announced the decision during a public session after holding a closed hearing.

Mike Shaffer, Menlo Park Fire Protection District's deputy fire chief. Courtesy Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

Shaffer has a long history and understanding of the district's operations, having served in numerous positions since 1991. He was a firefighter, engine driver, rescue driver, truck driver, paramedic, airboard operator, station captain, truck captain and acting battalion chief prior to being promoted to battalion chief in April 2006 and division chief in 2017, according to his district biography.

He has been a longtime member of the state and federal Urban Search and Rescue Program and the fire district's local and state water rescue programs. He is a veteran of national disaster incidents, including the Oklahoma City bombing, the World Trade Center collapse and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

"Mike has pretty much held every position in the fire district," board member Virginia Chang Kiraly said on Tuesday, May 25. "He's the logical choice for continuity. We're really lucky to bring him in that role. He has operations, management and labor experience. He really is a very well-rounded person for this job on an interim basis."

The board must still discuss his salary, she said.

Schapelhouman leaves his position after 41 years with the district. His contract expires on June 30. He served as chief starting in March 2006 and has been with the fire district since 1981. He also held multiple positions during his career, from firefighter and dispatcher to battalion chief, division chief, deputy chief and fire chief.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman in his office on Jan. 9, 2014. Embarcadero Media file photo by Michelle Le.

He also took part in responding to national incidents that included the Oklahoma City bombing, the World Trade Center collapse, the recovery of the Columbia Space Shuttle astronauts and the PG&E pipeline explosion in San Bruno, according to his district bio.

A dynamic and outspoken leader, Schapelhouman made his mark by modernizing the district's operations and equipment, expanding communications with the public and the media and bringing technology to the fore.

