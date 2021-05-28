'404' exhibition fills a virtual space with art

The dreaded "404" error message, when it turns up on a website, usually accompanies an otherwise empty page. Though the spring 2021 Undergraduate Honors Thesis exhibition for Stanford University's art department takes its name from the well-known code, the virtual show populates its pages with vibrant images and ideas.

Of course, traditional spaces for in-person learning, creating and viewing art were off limits for the bulk of the academic year but the six young artists featured in "404: Space Not Found" have created works as well as mock-ups of exhibition spaces that fill the virtual "space" with plenty for online viewers to contemplate.

The exhibition, curated by professor and artist Xiaoze Xie, features works by Benny Siam, Lorena Diosdado, Sarah Ondak, Jamie Seney, Noah DeWald and Nan Munger.

The pieces in "404: Space Not Found" explore a variety of themes and include photography, paintings, digital and interactive media.

The show also features a video with a rendering of the virtual exhibition space and each artist briefly discussing their work