PUBLIC AGENDA: Fire Station 8 staffing agreement; city clerk recruitment effort

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 31.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss the future format of City Council meetings; consider a tri-party agreement with the Los Altos Hills County Fire District and the Santa Clara County Fire Department for staffing at Fire Station 8 in the foothills; consider options for adding services relating to economic development; and consider adopting term limits for board and commissions. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission plans to select its chair and vice chair and discuss the Wildfire Mitigation Plan, the MyCPAU Customer Portal and the 2021 community survey. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council will hold a closed session to discuss recruitment of the next city clerk. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.