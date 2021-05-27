Midpeninsula Media Center honors six local unsung heroes

Midpeninsula Media Center is offering a chance to get to know some of the people who are making a difference in the community with its annual Local Hero Awards. The event celebrates six local unsung heroes in a virtual ceremony that will be livestreamed May 29 at 8 p.m.

The ceremony, which took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, not only features presentation of the awards, but also short documentaries about each recipient, highlighting their stories.

This year's Local Hero Awards are honoring: Holly Chenette, an Eastside Prep teacher who volunteers her time caring for stray cats in East Palo Alto; Sarahi Espinoza, a formerly undcoumented immigrant who created a nonprofit and an app to help undocumented students get college scholarships; Ruth Patrick, creator of WomenSV, an organization to help domestic abuse survivors; Jessica Radmilovic, a paraplegic athlete who is a recreational therapist at the Palo Alto veterans' hospital; Evelyne Keomian, founder of the Karat School Project, which tackles poverty both in the Bay Area and in Africa through iniatives such as distributing school supplies for low-income children; and Chris Richardson, Chief Program Officer for the Downtown Streets Team, which employs unhoused people to help keep local streets clean.

For more information, visit midpenmedia.org