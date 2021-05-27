East Palo Alto to host public meetings on business district development, fireworks Thursday

The city of East Palo Alto will host two community discussions on Thursday evening: a public workshop on the future of the city's Ravenswood Business District and a town hall discussing the impact of fireworks in the community.

The business district public workshop takes place virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. People will learn about proposed developments in the district and have the chance to share ideas and concerns with the city.

Four major developments have been proposed in the Ravenswood Business District/4 Corners area, which comprises 350 acres and includes University Avenue and Bay Road. The city is in the process of updating its RBD/4 Corners Specific Plan, which is the document that guides development in the area.

People can register for the workshop at us02web.zoom.us and will receive details on how to join the meeting after registering.

More information about the business district and the proposed projects is available online at cityofepa.org. People can also email [email protected] to send questions or join an email list.