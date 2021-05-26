School district finds Latino, Black students improperly placed into special education

In January, the state Department of Education identified the district as having a "significantly disproportionate" amount of Black and Hispanic students classified with a learning disability and placed in special education. Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), districts identified with " significant disproportionality " must reserve 15% of federal funds received through the legislation to create and implement a plan to serve these students.

The assessment was conducted over the past year to guide the district's Comprehensive Coordinated Early Intervening Services (CCEIS) plan , which was briefly mentioned during the district school board meeting on Tuesday evening.

But in an attempt to answer and tackle the big why, a task force found that the district has been improperly placing students of color in special education for reasons that range from the lack of an effective districtwide intervention system before special education placement to racial biases among faculty.

It's been a recurring and known issue for the Palo Alto Unified School District since 2016 : A disproportionate number of Latino and Black students are classified as having a learning disability and placed in special education services, according to a recent district self-assessment.

Black students made up 1.9% of the total district population, but they comprise 2.62% of the students in the district "classified as having a disability."

The task force also compared the makeup of students with disabilities to the proportion of each racial and ethnic group in the district, or the "composition index."

Looking at each racial and ethnic group, the district found that Black and Latino students constituted the highest percentage of those classified with a learning disability: 15.15% of 198 Black students; 19.25% of 1,600 Hispanic students; 9.49% of 4,413 white students, and 4.26% of 4,435 Asian students.

Analyzing student enrollment data from the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years, the district found that within its population of 10,646 students, 10.77%, or 1,147 students, were identified as SWD or Students with Disabilities.

The district laid out three possible causes for the disproportionality, most of which also suggests that students of color are being misplaced into special education: a lack of a districtwide tracking and intervention system to aid effective special education assessment; an overidentification of English learning students in special education; and racial biases that may influence "perceptions of student academic, social emotional and behavioral abilities."

Following the guidelines of New York University's Racial/Ethnic Disproportionality in Special Education self-assessment tool, the district arrived at its conclusion in part by looking at the results of the composition index.

Overidentification, as opposed to overrepresenation, which only refers to the disproportionality, particularly in minority students of color, has been a longstanding national debate that has shaped IDEA over the years since it was first signed by Congress in 1975. (Originally billed as the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, the legislative piece was designed to ensure children with disabilities are given appropriate educational opportunities.)

Furthermore, the district data analysis concluded that not only are Black and Hispanic students overrepresented in special education, they are being overidentified as having a disability, suggesting that too many of those students are improperly classified and don't belong in special ed.

White students made up 41.5% of the district population, and 26.85% of students in the district with a learning disability. Asian students made up 41.66% of the total student population, while simultaneously making up just 16.48% of district students with a learning disability.

Total funds that will be reserved to implement the CCEIS plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $288,099 — much of it going towards teacher salaries and contract services used to help identify the root causes of the district's disproportionate numbers.

Some of the plans include implementing implicit bias training for faculty, creating a bilingual assessment team and devoting time for the special education and English language department to collaborate in order to help staff distinguish which students are English learners and which may have a learning disability. Details of the plans can be viewed at go.boarddocs.com .

By identifying the causes, the district outlined a plan for a decrease in the number of special education referrals by 30% come September 2022.

"Regardless of the data set being analyzed, analysis of data shows a pattern of disproportionate outcomes for historically underrepresented students compared to their White, Asian, and English Only peers," the district claims. "This pattern is true regardless of special education designation."

School district finds Latino, Black students improperly placed into special education

Seeking to address problem, Palo Alto Unified plans to cut referrals by 30%, train staff on implicit bias