School district finds Latino, Black students improperly placed into special education

It's been a recurring and known issue for the Palo Alto Unified School District since 2016: A disproportionate number of Latino and Black students are classified as having a learning disability and placed in special education services, according to a recent district self-assessment.
But in an attempt to answer and tackle the big why, a task force found that the district has been improperly placing students of color in special education for reasons that range from the lack of an effective districtwide intervention system before special education placement to racial biases among faculty.
The assessment was conducted over the past year to guide the district's Comprehensive Coordinated Early Intervening Services (CCEIS) plan, which was briefly mentioned during the district school board meeting on Tuesday evening.
In January, the state Department of Education identified the district as having a "significantly disproportionate" amount of Black and Hispanic students classified with a learning disability and placed in special education. Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), districts identified with "significant disproportionality" must reserve 15% of federal funds received through the legislation to create and implement a plan to serve these students.
The district board unanimously approved a plan on Tuesday evening to be resubmitted to the Department of Education.
Analyzing student enrollment data from the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years, the district found that within its population of 10,646 students, 10.77%, or 1,147 students, were identified as SWD or Students with Disabilities.
Looking at each racial and ethnic group, the district found that Black and Latino students constituted the highest percentage of those classified with a learning disability: 15.15% of 198 Black students; 19.25% of 1,600 Hispanic students; 9.49% of 4,413 white students, and 4.26% of 4,435 Asian students.
The task force also compared the makeup of students with disabilities to the proportion of each racial and ethnic group in the district, or the "composition index."
Black students made up 1.9% of the total district population, but they comprise 2.62% of the students in the district "classified as having a disability."
Hispanic students fared worse: While they made up 15.03% of the total population, Hispanic students made up 26.85% of district students identified as having a learning disability.
White students made up 41.5% of the district population, and 26.85% of students in the district with a learning disability. Asian students made up 41.66% of the total student population, while simultaneously making up just 16.48% of district students with a learning disability.
Furthermore, the district data analysis concluded that not only are Black and Hispanic students overrepresented in special education, they are being overidentified as having a disability, suggesting that too many of those students are improperly classified and don't belong in special ed.
Overidentification, as opposed to overrepresenation, which only refers to the disproportionality, particularly in minority students of color, has been a longstanding national debate that has shaped IDEA over the years since it was first signed by Congress in 1975. (Originally billed as the Education for All Handicapped Children Act, the legislative piece was designed to ensure children with disabilities are given appropriate educational opportunities.)
Following the guidelines of New York University's Racial/Ethnic Disproportionality in Special Education self-assessment tool, the district arrived at its conclusion in part by looking at the results of the composition index.
The district laid out three possible causes for the disproportionality, most of which also suggests that students of color are being misplaced into special education: a lack of a districtwide tracking and intervention system to aid effective special education assessment; an overidentification of English learning students in special education; and racial biases that may influence "perceptions of student academic, social emotional and behavioral abilities."
"Regardless of the data set being analyzed, analysis of data shows a pattern of disproportionate outcomes for historically underrepresented students compared to their White, Asian, and English Only peers," the district claims. "This pattern is true regardless of special education designation."
By identifying the causes, the district outlined a plan for a decrease in the number of special education referrals by 30% come September 2022.
Some of the plans include implementing implicit bias training for faculty, creating a bilingual assessment team and devoting time for the special education and English language department to collaborate in order to help staff distinguish which students are English learners and which may have a learning disability. Details of the plans can be viewed at go.boarddocs.com.
Total funds that will be reserved to implement the CCEIS plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $288,099 — much of it going towards teacher salaries and contract services used to help identify the root causes of the district's disproportionate numbers.
Registered user
Triple El
51 minutes ago
Registered user
51 minutes ago
While we certainly do want to avoid placement resulting from bias, we also want to be sure that all students who do in fact need special ed services do receive them. A few years after the famous U.S. Supreme Court Larry P. case forbidding the use of I.Q. tests with Black students, a group of Black Parents in Georgia sued their state's Education department for assessment procedures that did not result in services for their children that the parents argues they needed.
Registered user
Adobe-Meadow
42 minutes ago
Registered user
42 minutes ago
This same stratification of performance occurs on numerous tests of cognitive ability, including the SAT, GRE, ASVAB, and LSAT. It’s easy to just label Palo Alto teachers as awful biased racists, but perhaps they’re just doing what these kids need to succeed.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 minute ago
Registered user
1 minute ago
As a parent of a 2e child (gifted with specific learning disabilities) whose dyslexia was not caught until after graduating high school--because of the district's sick behavior when it came to a 504 and everyone's ignoring our subsequent requests for evaluation for their personal and retaliatory reasons (we are still hurting from this)--the problem here goes deeper than just bias. The racial bias amplifies other problems.
Looking at this as ONLY a racial bias issue will double down on hurting gifted BIPOC students. Our district is most likely overidentifying black and Latino students not just because of racial bias, but also because the district doesn't have a culture of helping every student meet their creative potential (is the phrase still in the district vision?) Students are identified for special ed because of their inability to do the hamster wheel that is the grade-focused, rigid Prussian model that was sadly adhered to even when the pandemic gave the district an excuse to innovate. This BOTH misses students who desperately need assessment/help, AND overidentifies students who don't hamster wheel as well as others for reasons like language.
Since we were forced to homeschool because of the retaliation, it did allow us to separate the mandatory hamster wheel part of school from what truly supported learning, and to give our child the freedom to learn in the way that worked best. It's very clear to us that remaining in our local schools, whether the LD's had been identified or not, would have been devastating personally, emotionally, and academically. Which is a shame because the teaching staff are mostly really good.
It's also clear that if we had not been made so afraid of asking for help and evaluation by our district (had the resources), homeschooling would have been even more successful and our child could have begun the desperately needed OT long ago. If PAUSD looks at this as just needing to cull the SPED rolls, they will not reduce the harm.