Nine dead, including suspect, in shooting at San Jose VTA maintenance yard

Transit agency suspends light-rail service starting noon Wednesday until further notice

by Dan McMenamin and Jana Kadah / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, May 26, 2021, 9:52 am 3
Updated: Wed, May 26, 2021, 11:48 am
Crime tape blocks the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard in San Jose on May 26, 2021. The shooting resulted in multiple casualties and is prompting the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority to shut down all light-rail service for the day at noon. Courtesy Harika Maddala/Bay City News Service.

A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employee shot and killed eight people at a VTA maintenance yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning and also died there, authorities said.

A bomb squad remained at the scene as of late Wednesday morning to look for explosive devices at the Guadalupe maintenance facility on West Younger Avenue, where calls first came in at 6:34 a.m. about shots fired.

Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesperson Deputy Russell Davis called the situation "fluid and ongoing" and that investigators are looking into a possibly related house fire that started around the same time.

The FBI is assisting local authorities in combing through what Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair called "a fairly sizable crime scene" at the light-rail maintenance yard.

The VTA earlier in the day announced that all light-rail service in the system will be suspended as of noon, with bus shuttles providing limited service for riders.

Several elected leaders spoke at a late morning briefing on the shooting, saying they are awaiting clarity on who might have been injured or killed in the shooting.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said it is "a horrific day for our city, and it's a tragic day for the VTA family ... our hearts pain for the families and the co-workers because we know that so many are feeling deeply this loss."

San Jose City Council member Raul Peralez said one of the VTA employees he had yet to hear about was a childhood friend.

"It's just extremely tragic," Peralez said.

VTA board of directors chair and Sunnyvale Vice Mayor Glenn Hendricks described the Guadalupe facility as a maintenance yard where light-rail vehicles are dispatched from.

"VTA is a family, people in the organization know everyone," Hendricks said. "This is a terrible tragedy."

The VTA is also getting grief counselors in place for its employees, Hendricks said.

"My prayers are with the families and my gratitude goes to all the first responders," Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said in a tweet.

Caltrain and SamTrans officials shared their condolences in a joint statement.

"This is a dark day for the VTA and the City of San Jose," Caltrain board chair Dev Davis said. "We don't yet have all the details regarding this horrible act, but we stand with our member agency as they continue to serve the public amidst this tragedy."

"We are deeply saddened by the terrible shooting this morning," said SamTrans board chair Charles Stone. "Our hearts go out to everyone at VTA; especially the women and men who work to keep it running."

Family reunification for people involved in the shooting is happening at 70 W. Hedding St. and VTA employees and family can call 408-321-7550 for more information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

John
Adobe-Meadow
58 minutes ago
John, Adobe-Meadow
58 minutes ago

Well, the wait begins as my opinion rests solely upon the identity of the murderer.

DTN Paul
Registered user
Downtown North
19 minutes ago
DTN Paul, Downtown North
Registered user
19 minutes ago

So many guns. More guns than people, polluting our culture and destroying our country....

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
4 minutes ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
4 minutes ago

Sad day for us in the Bay Area. :(

