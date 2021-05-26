Book talk: Jeanette Arakawa

Jeanette Arakawa, a Palo Alto author and community activist, will give a virtual talk about her autobiographical novel, "The Little Exile," from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, as part of the Palo Alto City Library virtual author series.

In her book, Arakawa shares her experience as an internee at the Rohwer War Relocation Center in Arkansas, where she and her parents lived for 3 years during the 1940s.

Arakawa, who was born in San Francisco to Japanese immigrants during the Great Depression, arrived by train at the relocation center on her 10th birthday. Her experience helped shape her advocacy work in the Bay Area, in particular working with Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI), which she co-founded.

Arakawa said she hopes her book will raise awareness to what is possible during the worst of times.

Palo Alto City Manager Ed Shikada will moderate the discussion. Free copies of the book are available at the Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries. The event is sponsored and hosted by The Bill Lane Center for the American West of Stanford University.