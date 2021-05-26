Arts

Book talk: Jeanette Arakawa

Palo Alto author and activist will talk about her autobiographical novel, 'The Little Exile'

by Palo Alto Weekly Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 26, 2021, 11:15 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Palo Alto author and activist Jeanette Arakawa discusses her autobiographical novel, "The Little Exile," at a May 27 event hosted by the Bill Lane Center for the American West. Courtesy Palo Alto Library.

Jeanette Arakawa, a Palo Alto author and community activist, will give a virtual talk about her autobiographical novel, "The Little Exile," from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, as part of the Palo Alto City Library virtual author series.

In her book, Arakawa shares her experience as an internee at the Rohwer War Relocation Center in Arkansas, where she and her parents lived for 3 years during the 1940s.

Arakawa, who was born in San Francisco to Japanese immigrants during the Great Depression, arrived by train at the relocation center on her 10th birthday. Her experience helped shape her advocacy work in the Bay Area, in particular working with Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI), which she co-founded.

Arakawa said she hopes her book will raise awareness to what is possible during the worst of times.

Palo Alto City Manager Ed Shikada will moderate the discussion. Free copies of the book are available at the Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries. The event is sponsored and hosted by The Bill Lane Center for the American West of Stanford University.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

To register for the event, go to Stanford.zoom.us. More information is available at paloalto.bibliocommons.com.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Book talk: Jeanette Arakawa

Palo Alto author and activist will talk about her autobiographical novel, 'The Little Exile'

by Palo Alto Weekly Staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 26, 2021, 11:15 am

Jeanette Arakawa, a Palo Alto author and community activist, will give a virtual talk about her autobiographical novel, "The Little Exile," from 7-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, as part of the Palo Alto City Library virtual author series.

In her book, Arakawa shares her experience as an internee at the Rohwer War Relocation Center in Arkansas, where she and her parents lived for 3 years during the 1940s.

Arakawa, who was born in San Francisco to Japanese immigrants during the Great Depression, arrived by train at the relocation center on her 10th birthday. Her experience helped shape her advocacy work in the Bay Area, in particular working with Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI), which she co-founded.

Arakawa said she hopes her book will raise awareness to what is possible during the worst of times.

Palo Alto City Manager Ed Shikada will moderate the discussion. Free copies of the book are available at the Mitchell Park and Rinconada libraries. The event is sponsored and hosted by The Bill Lane Center for the American West of Stanford University.

To register for the event, go to Stanford.zoom.us. More information is available at paloalto.bibliocommons.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.