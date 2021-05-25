Arts

Movement on screen: Stanford choreographers, students present five dance films

'Splice' streams on demand May 27-29

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, May 25, 2021, 2:03 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stanford University presents "Splice: 5 Dance Films," streaming on demand May 27-29, 2021, featuring choreography by TAPS lecturers. Courtesy Stanford TAPS.

Throughout lockdown and social distancing, dancers keep on moving and choreographers keep on creating. For its spring main stage production, Stanford University's Department of Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) presents "Splice: 5 Dance Films," a collection of films, streaming on demand, featuring choreography by TAPS lecturers in dance, performed by TAPS students.

Many of the pieces were inspired by the tumultuous year of lockdown, upheaval and loss, including Katie Faulkner's "Pent," Diane Frank's "Trace Lines in the Provisional," and Ronnie Reddick's "Carry on We Must."

Alex Ketley's "Distal Imprint" was inspired by the choreographer's friendship with Bill Clark, an artist and death row inmate at San Quentin State Prison. Aleta Hayes, in collaboration with her group Chocolate Heads, guest lecturer Jamie Lyons and Los Angeles composer Harriet Brown have created "Riot of Spring," which was inspired by "realized and imagined rites of spring" and was filmed over Zoom as well as at iconic locations on the Stanford campus.

The complete program runs for 50 minutes and is free and available on demand from May 27 at 7 p.m. to May 29 at 11:59 p.m. More information is available at taps.stanford.edu.

