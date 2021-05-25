More passengers can board VTA trains, buses starting Wednesday

Starting Wednesday, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will increase passenger capacity on its light-rail vehicles and buses.

Face masks will still be required while riding or waiting at stops and passengers must maintain 3 feet of distance between each other.

VTA announced the new guidelines on Monday as Santa Clara County moved last week into the yellow tier, the least-restrictive of the state's color-coded reopening tiers.

For light-rail trains, 34 passengers will be allowed per car. For VTA buses, 15 passengers will be allowed on a 30-foot bus, 18 passengers on a 40-foot bus and 26 passengers on a 60-foot bus.

Groups traveling together will count as one passenger and can sit or stand together, closer than 3 feet. However, all customers must remain behind the yellow limit line near the front of the bus to keep 6 feet away from operators.