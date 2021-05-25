Employers face June deadline to record worker vaccination status in Santa Clara County

One point was emphasized early on by Williams during Monday afternoon's session: The mandate is not a requirement for anyone to go and get vaccinated.

On Monday, The Silicon Valley Organization (formerly The San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce) hosted a 30-minute Q&A session on Zoom with county Counsel James Williams to field questions about the new mandate. Nearly 300 participants, including college deans, members of various chambers of commerce, city officials and businesses small and large — from day care facilities to tech giants like Amazon — were among the digital audience, seeking clarification.

But one requirement has left many business owners concerned about privacy, enforcement and compliance: By June 1, employers in the county will have to obtain a record of their workforce's COVID-19 vaccination status or face a $5,000 fine per day.

With Santa Clara County loosening COVID-19 health restrictions on May 18 under the yellow tier , businesses may be welcoming what seems to be another push toward normalcy as they no longer need to post social distancing protocols on storefronts and can expand indoor capacity.

In addition, "personnel" covers all workers who regularly come to a work site in the county. This can include volunteers or unpaid interns. For contract workers, Williams clarified that the responsibility falls upon the vendor of the contractor to record the employee's vaccination status. However, employers will still have to check that the vendor has done so.

Employers need to record the responses, whether that may be "I'm fully vaccinated" or "I decline to answer." The county has offered a sample vaccination status form businesses can utilize or use their own system.

The order also is not a requirement that businesses need to disclose the information to the broader workforce within the company, the public or the Public Health Department, he added. It only requires employers to keep track of the vaccination status of personnel. Complying with the order would include asking employees for their vaccination status. An employee who is fully vaccinated in this case means that they have reached the two-week mark since they received the second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the single shot of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Mask requirements, which were recently updated following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will also be based on vaccination status.

"For example, right now, if you're fully vaccinated, and you're in contact with a COVID-19 case, you do not need to quarantine. You can continue to come to work, you can continue to work, but that doesn't apply if you're not fully vaccinated," he said.

Williams said one of the main reasons is because the rules are different for those who are fully vaccinated and for those who are not. Knowing who is vaccinated will help employers to be able to apply those rules accordingly.

If businesses are not required to report the data to the county or to their own larger workforce, some participants at the Zoom session questioned the point of the order.

If an employee declines to answer, then employers should assume that he or she did not get vaccinated, according to Williams. Employers have to follow up with those workers 14 days later, including those who were only partially vaccinated.

"We're just looking for people to be acting in good faith," he said. "If we receive a complaint, you have to be able to, if asked, show that you demonstrated good faith in implementing things. … Most of the provisions of the health orders have always been reliant on that.

Robert Lindo, the vice president of Casino M8trix in San Jose and board member of The Silicon Valley Organization who moderated Monday's session, raised a concern that many business owners have maintained since a mountain of regulations were placed on them throughout the pandemic: How can employers make sure they're complying and not get fined?

In addition, Williams suggested that having the 14-day follow-up requirement is more addressed towards people who do end up changing their minds or have changed from partially to fully vaccinated.

"It's a very, very simple question that should take folks no more than 15, 20 seconds to be able to answer," Williams said in response. "Provided that you're just asking folks to answer that question and move on, that should be a complete nonissue."

Others were worried that asking the question every two weeks may make some employees feel they're being harassed and that having certain rules in place based on one's vaccination status is a form of discrimination.

Somes business owners, for example, were troubled that asking about one's vaccination status is a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). In this case, Williams said HIPAA is not applicable since the law only concerns "health plans or health care providers with respect to their patients or clients."

"It's because vaccination is the name of the game right now," he said. "It is the best tool that we have available to us to prevent us (from) having a resurgence of cases like we've seen in other countries. It's the best tool for us being able to keep businesses open and avoiding another surge that's going to lead to shutdowns, which I know nobody on this call … wants to have happen again."

In the draft of new regulations put in place by the state's workplace safety agency Cal/OSHA, if everybody in a room is vaccinated, then no one will have to wear a mask indoors and physical distancing rules and other requirements can be more relaxed, Williams said.

Employers face June deadline to record worker vaccination status in Santa Clara County

Business owners raise questions over privacy, enforcement, compliance