Convict arrested for assault, robbery of man in his 70s

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating and robbing a man in his 70s at the downtown Palo Alto Caltrain station on Friday morning, Palo Alto police said Tuesday.

The older man told officers that he had been assaulted and robbed at the station, located at 95 University Ave., while he was getting ready to sleep on the train platform at about 1:40 a.m. on May 21, according to a police press release. The 34-year-old man approached him and accused him of stealing his cellphone. The suspected assailant, who was not previously known to the older man, began kicking him in the leg and punched him in the head. The 34-year-old allegedly removed his belt and used it to strike the older man in the face, police said.

The alleged perpetrator stole the man's backpack, which contained an iPad and blankets, and fled on foot. The older man and a witness chased the reported robber, but lost sight of him as he ran east on Lytton Avenue. The victim had no visible injuries, police said.

Responding officers could not immediately locate the assailant. Around 3:30 a.m., a patrol officer located a man matching the suspect description standing outside the downtown 7-Eleven store at 401 Waverley St. The man resisted the officers and refused to comply with their instructions. Police took him into custody without using any force beyond control holds (such as handcuffing). When the man continued to resist, officers placed him in a safety restraint device. The man threatened to spit on officers and said he would fight the police were he not in handcuffs. The backpack has not been found, police said.

While in custody, the man said he had difficulty breathing. Officers called Palo Alto Fire Department paramedics and he was transported to a hospital. He received a medical clearance to be transported to jail shortly thereafter, police said.