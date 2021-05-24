Shooting kills one in East Palo Alto

Police are investigating the death of a male victim who was shot in East Palo Alto on Sunday night, nearly three weeks after another man was killed a block away.

Officers dispatched to the 1800 block of Woodland Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving measures before fire personnel and paramedics arrived. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital but died, police said. The male's name, age and city of residence were not reported by police in a statement on Monday.

The fatal shooting is the second in the Woodland area on the city's west side in almost three weeks. On May 4, Christian Garcia-Torres, 25, of Redwood City, was found shot in a parking structure at an apartment complex a block away in the 1700 block of Woodland Avenue. He later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital, police reported at the time.

Anyone who witnessed Sunday's shooting or has information is asked to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by calling Detective Andrea Dion at 650-853-7247. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to [email protected] or by text or voicemail to 650-409-6792.