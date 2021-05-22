Around Town: Through letters, Girl Scouts share hopes for the country with Kamala Harris

The troop joined other contributors for a virtual book launch party in February where one of their members, Eleanor Chow, read from her letter. The 10-year-old described her desire to see everyone get an education and suggested ways to improve the environment. "We all care about women's rights and having important women in history to think about and to talk about," Eleanor said of her troop.

From climate change to racial discrimination, the letters demonstrated their awareness of current events and systemic issues. As she reviewed the girls' messages, Podulka said she couldn't help but feel "emotional" and "proud" of the young women. "These kids are very, very hopeful for the future," she said.

Troop volunteer Kristen Podulka, whose daughter is in the group, initiated the letter-writing project in November. After some online research, she came across a Facebook page with a call for letters to Harris for the book, but the submission deadline had already passed. Podulka connected with Peggy Brooks-Bertram, who compiled the book and accommodated the troop, which submitted letters and photos within three days. Each girl received a copy of the book signed by Brooks-Bertram. The troop also donated a signed copy to their school, Fairmeadow Elementary.

DEAR MADAM VICE PRESIDENT ... We saw history made six months ago when Vice President Kamala Harris became the first female and person of color to rise to the nation's second-highest office. The groundbreaking win resonated with countless women and girls, including the 10 members of Palo Alto Girl Scout Troop 60313. The girls' letters to Harris are among the more than 100 messages featured in a new book, "Dear Kamala: Women Write to the New Vice President."

She also partnered with leaders such as East Palo Alto City Council member Antonio Lopez and helped other students apply for a skateboard. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, took notice of Cinthya's project and sent her a congratulatory letter that recognized her "inventiveness and generosity."

The eighth grader created flyers and distributed them to the community in an effort to gather skateboard decks, helmets, wheels, hardware and monetary donations. Her donors included Skateworks, Atlas Skates and Society Skates. Along the way, she gained computer skills and confidence in presenting her project to people.

THIS IS HOW SHE ROLLS ... Cinthya Guzman's vision of donating skateboards to her peers in East Palo Alto became a reality on May 15 with the help of Thiebaut Method, a nonprofit that works with middle school students on social good projects.

Palo Alto Animal Control officers and the Police Department are investigating the case. Anyone who has information about the incident or who sees the man and dog is asked to call Maloney at 650-329-2637.

The reporting party said she yelled at the man and then called Palo Alto police. Officers investigated but did not find the man or dog, department spokesperson Lt. Con Maloney said. Residents remain determined to find and protect the dog. As of this week, hundreds have posted comments on Nextdoor and some residents said they plan to meet with Palo Alto Mayor Tom DuBois later this week.

The man was observed striking the dog on the back as many as 20 times with a plastic-like leash or strap on April 30 at about 8:10 a.m. The dog, all the while, was screaming in pain, according to the resident who posted an image. The man was not seen hitting the dog in the photo. He was talking to another man who had a German shepherd as well. The dog, which is black, has tan fur on its front legs up to the knees and tan rear legs.

