PUBLIC AGENDA: Waste collection contract; report on student equity

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, May 21, 2021, 6:58 am 0
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 24.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve a new contract for waste collection with GreenWaste Recovery; review the latest plan for expansion of the municipal fiber network; and consider a proposal for a neighborhood-based volunteer network. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 24. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee will continue its hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to discuss a resolution to issue bonds; an early literacy program; a report on student equity; a spending plan for expanded learning opportunities; and the district's contracts with Palo Alto Educators Association and with the California School Employees Association for the 2021-22 school. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. Those wishing to participate, can get the Zoom link at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The committee will hear an update on the new admission policy for Foothills Nature Preserve; discuss the city's policy for sidewalk vendors at city parks and discuss the Baylands Nature Preserve Interpretive Sign project. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 2789 9745.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council is scheduled to meet in a closed session to discuss the recruitment of the next city clerk. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss changes to the zoning code pertaining to accessory dwelling units and the new commissioner handbook. The virtual meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 981 2782 4487.

