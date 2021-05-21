PUBLIC AGENDA: Waste collection contract; report on student equity

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of May 24.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to approve a new contract for waste collection with GreenWaste Recovery; review the latest plan for expansion of the municipal fiber network; and consider a proposal for a neighborhood-based volunteer network. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 24. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee will continue its hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget. The virtual meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The board is scheduled to discuss a resolution to issue bonds; an early literacy program; a report on student equity; a spending plan for expanded learning opportunities; and the district's contracts with Palo Alto Educators Association and with the California School Employees Association for the 2021-22 school. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. Those wishing to participate, can get the Zoom link at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The committee will hear an update on the new admission policy for Foothills Nature Preserve; discuss the city's policy for sidewalk vendors at city parks and discuss the Baylands Nature Preserve Interpretive Sign project. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. View the full agenda here. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 2789 9745.