Palo Alto set to appeal regional housing allocation

Palo Alto's elected leaders embarked this week on a long shot and possibly risky quest to formally challenge the city's regional housing allocations, which require planning for more than 6,000 new residences between 2023 and 2031.
The City Council on Tuesday directed planning staff to appeal the methodology that was used to come up with housing targets, even as council members and planning staff acknowledged that the challenge will likely be futile and may even backfire, resulting in bad publicity and higher allocations. The council voted 5-2, with council members Alison Cormack and Greg Tanaka dissenting, to file the appeal with the Association of Bay Area Governments, the regional agency that oversees allocations in the nine Bay Area counties. ABAG's Executive Committee, which is made up of elected leaders, is scheduled to formally adopt the methodology for its Regional Housing Needs Allocation process and approve the housing targets on May 20.
In deciding to appeal, council members acknowledged that their challenge faces long odds. Tim Wong, project manager for the city's Housing Element update, noted that in Southern California region, 52 agencies had filed appeals against the housing allocation process. Two of them "partially succeeded," Wong said. In the Bay Area, 14 jurisdictions have challenged their numbers in the current RHNA cycle, with three seeing some adjustments.
Council members also acknowledged that failure may come as a price. ABAG had initially considered scenarios in which Palo Alto would be assigned about 10,000 new residences between 2023 and 2031 — a number that the city pushed back against. The regional agency then further modified its methodology and redirected some of the projected growth from Palo Alto to the largest cities in the region, lowering Palo Alto's obligation to the current level of 6,086 housing units.
A report from the Department of Planning and Development Services notes that other jurisdictions may appeal Palo Alto's current numbers, given that the city is the only municipality to receive such a substantial reduction over the process. And the city's appeal would almost certainly increase public discussion about Palo Alto's role in addressing the region's housing shortage and social equity, the report states.
"There's obviously a lot of tension and spirited perspectives on both sides of the issue," Planning Director Jonathan Lait said during the May 18 discussion. "I do think there is a perception piece that the council may want to be aware of — and how an appeal plays into that."
The report notes that even if the city were to be successful in its efforts to appeal, planning staff "does not anticipate the results would have a significant impact to the ultimate number of housing units the City needs to plan for or alter the City's approach to the Housing Element." The challenge will also add to the workload of city's planning staff, which is concurrently implementing programs to encourage more housing.
"It's no small feat to file an appeal," Lait said. "It takes a lot of staff time and resources to do so."
Cormack and Tanaka voted against the appeal after concluding that the costs don't justify the potential benefits. Cormack said she does not believe that "doing futile things is wise."
"I don't hear our staff say that there's an opportunity for us to make a meaningful difference … In fact, a meaningful difference has already been made," Cormack said, alluding to the fact that the city's allocation for the next cycle has already been reduced by 39%.
The council majority concluded that the challenge is worth undertaking, even if the chances of success are slim. For months, members have argued that the RHNA methodology is flawed and that its housing allocations are "aspirational," if not outright impossible. In January, the council approved a letter urging ABAG to include in its projections more consideration of factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which they argued have long-term impacts on commuting strategies and growth patterns.
"While the plan's time horizon is long, the impacts of the pandemic and recession are also long; no doubt the pandemic and recovery will shape the next generation," the letter stated.
Council members also argued Tuesday that by focusing strictly on new housing, the regional agency's allocation process fails to consider the other side of the jobs-housing imbalance: commercial development. Council member Eric Filseth pointed to cities like Redwood City, which have seen significant growth in both housing and office developments. While their housing numbers satisfy the regional requirements, Filseth said, the office growth creates so much additional demand for housing that the development pattern actually worsens the region's jobs-housing imbalance.
Vice Mayor Pat Burt similarly argued that the regional methodology is seriously flawed because of its failure to account for projected job growth.
"Rather than looking at attempting to balance jobs and housing and really try to assure that the job growth is distributed rather than concentrated, they instead are embracing continuing to have a high concentration of jobs, in particular high-income tech jobs … and pursuing what's a pretty futile approach to have the housing try to keep up with an ever explosive job growth in specific areas like our region," Burt said.
While the council wasn't particularly optimistic that its appeal will succeed, most members agreed that it's worth submitting anyway. Mayor Tom DuBois said the city should try to get relief from the housing mandates, even if success is far from certain. It is the council's duty, he said, to try to protect the city from being forced to pursue "unachievable" housing numbers.
"We are really looking at advancing affordable housing," DuBois said. "At the same time, we have a responsibility to the city to protect ourselves from state override, using all the means we can. I think we are being assigned aspirational numbers."
Comments
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Good for most of the Council.
Shame on Mr. Lait for whining about the time it takes to file an appeal reflecting community wishes, especially given how rude he's been to CC members when they ask him questions or to clarify his glib answers and failure to substance from his high-priced consultants.
The previous counsel and City Manager let him skate for well too long.
Midtown
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Thank you, city council!
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This is the right time to rethink housing mandates all over the valley. Last night on channel 2, they were reporting about all the empty office space in SF due to companies such as Twitter, Sales Force and Airbnb, all downsizing their office space to allow employees to work from home - wherever home may be. The housing market in places like Sacramento, Morgan Hill, Lake Tahoe, etc. are all very hot as people who do not need to live near their office are moving to areas where they can get more living space for their money.
How many office workers are going to be in Palo Alto? How many restaurants will these office workers need if there are not so many of them? How many homes will this leave vacant?
Until these types of questions are answered, any type of new housing mandate makes very little sense. I applaud those on CC who are advocating for this appeal.
Fairmeadow
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
This is just political theater for some council members to show to their NIMBY constituents that they are doing something. Why should ABAG give Palo Alto a break, again? As this article points out, they had already gave Palo Alto a 40% cut. Personally I hope ABAG teaches Palo Alto NIMBYs a lesson by restoring the 10K number.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Enough with the NIMBY accusations. Who elected ABAG to rule ANYTHING?
All they've done is cater to developers who keep destroying neighborhoods, knocking down rent-controlled apartment complexes and displacing existing communities so big tech can shove in more commuters while refusing to pay their fair share in business taxes?
Where's ABAG's push for truly AFFORDABLE housing for low-income workers, not highly paid techies who push housing costs even higher? The "affordable" portion is never more than 20% with only a tiny portion of that below market rate for low income or very low income.
The points made above reflect reality. There are offices for rent/lease signs all over. The drought is so real that California farmers aren't even planting crops because it's too expensive to irrigate!
Duveneck/St. Francis
37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago
ANONYMOUS - Have you noticed that there is little Palo Alto land available to construct low-income housing? Also, there is a WATER problem in California. Why doesn't ABAG demand construction on desalination plants? Why doesn't ABAG demand ATHERTON, SARATOGA, LOS ALTOS, HILLSBOROUGH, etc., etc., to build low-income housing?
Fairmeadow
34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
Developers destroying neighborhoods? Given me a break. The developers do what they do to make money and they won't make any money if they can't sell the houses or apartments they build. In other words, the developers are responding to demands for housing.
Why are there demands for housing in the Bay Area? Because this is a nice place to live and there are many well-paying jobs here. There are many Americans and indeed Californians who would want to move here but cannot afford to do so. Why shouldn't they have a say in the supply of housing in the Bay Area? The people who happen to live in the Bay Area now do not "own" this place.
And how can there be affordable housing when real estate is so expensive here? The landlords need to charge market rates to pay their mortgages. (Remember that the landlords are not doing what they for charity, either.). Actually, speaking of affordable housing, in 25 years of living here I have not seen a single affordable housing project in Palo Alto which was not strenuously resisted by the local NIMBYs.
Duveneck/St. Francis
26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago
ANONYNOUS - What use to be Palo Alto Housing Corporation, now alto.org (FIND HOUSING), has a long list of low-income housing in Palo Alto. It also includes, since it is alto.org (whether alto.org owns the other housing, I do not know) a few properties in Redwood City and Mountain View.