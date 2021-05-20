Arts

Choir highlights traditional American folk songs in spring concert  

Mountain View-based Schola Cantorum presents 'Homeward Bound'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, May 20, 2021, 11:11 am 0

Members of Schola Cantorum sing during one the choir's previous virtual performances in December 2020. Courtesy Schola Cantorum/YouTube.

Mountain View-based community choir Schola Cantorum's spring concert may be virtual, but with the theme "Homeward Bound," also looks forward to returning "home" to the stage. 

Featuring members of Schola Cantorum under the direction of Buddy James, the virtual concert offers a lineup of traditional American folk songs and hymns, including "Shenandoah," "Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal," "Down to the River to Pray" and "Man of Constant Sorrow." "Homeward Bound" has its debut on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. but afterward, the concert will remain on Schola Cantorum's YouTube page, where listeners can also find other recent virtual performances.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Choir highlights traditional American folk songs in spring concert  

Mountain View-based Schola Cantorum presents 'Homeward Bound'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, May 20, 2021, 11:11 am

Mountain View-based community choir Schola Cantorum's spring concert may be virtual, but with the theme "Homeward Bound," also looks forward to returning "home" to the stage. 

Featuring members of Schola Cantorum under the direction of Buddy James, the virtual concert offers a lineup of traditional American folk songs and hymns, including "Shenandoah," "Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal," "Down to the River to Pray" and "Man of Constant Sorrow." "Homeward Bound" has its debut on May 22 at 7:30 p.m. but afterward, the concert will remain on Schola Cantorum's YouTube page, where listeners can also find other recent virtual performances.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.