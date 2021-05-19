Arts

Plotting the course of life during a pandemic

Editor of 'The Quarantine Atlas' discusses the how the book's contributors illustrated their experiences during lockdown

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 19, 2021, 9:20 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

CityLab journalist Laura Bliss is the editor of the forthcoming book, "The Quarantine Atlas," a collection of maps made by people from around the world capturing their personal experiences during quarantine. Courtesy Stanford University Libraries

Maps are usually designed to help people find their way around, but a​ forthcoming​ book, "The Quarantine Atlas," highlights a collection of unique maps that​ record a time and place when no one knew ​what direction things ​might be headed​.​

Stanford University Libraries host an online talk on Friday, May 21, at 3 p.m., with Bloomberg CityLab journalist Laura Bliss, the editor of ​"​The Quarantine Atlas." Bliss​, who's based in San Francisco,​ also writes the newsletter, MapLab, which explores the roles of maps and geography in everyday life.

The basis for "The Quarantine Atlas" is a project that CityLab embarked on about a year ago. After much of the world went into lockdown following stay-at-home orders, CityLab asked readers to submit hand-drawn maps​​ showing how the pandemic had changed their lives and what their experiences during quarantine were like.

The project received about 400 submissions from all around the world, including some from the Bay Area.​ Some​ maps are​ abstract​ and ​some finely detailed​, with subjects that range from plotting the course of daily life within a house ​to charting the drastically altered soundscape of a city with no one on its streets.

Several mapmakers riffed on public transportation maps, ​swapping​ out subway stops​ for the much more limited ​routes ​of life under​ quarantine​, with stops such as "Home" and "Supermarket."​

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Palo Alto Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Bliss will discuss how the maps offer​ personal views into how people navigated​ the quarantine and​ reveal​ insights into​ the​ thoughts and fears ​of an unprecedented time.​

​For more information, visit events.stanford.edu.​

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for free

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Plotting the course of life during a pandemic

Editor of 'The Quarantine Atlas' discusses the how the book's contributors illustrated their experiences during lockdown

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, May 19, 2021, 9:20 am

Maps are usually designed to help people find their way around, but a​ forthcoming​ book, "The Quarantine Atlas," highlights a collection of unique maps that​ record a time and place when no one knew ​what direction things ​might be headed​.​

Stanford University Libraries host an online talk on Friday, May 21, at 3 p.m., with Bloomberg CityLab journalist Laura Bliss, the editor of ​"​The Quarantine Atlas." Bliss​, who's based in San Francisco,​ also writes the newsletter, MapLab, which explores the roles of maps and geography in everyday life.

The basis for "The Quarantine Atlas" is a project that CityLab embarked on about a year ago. After much of the world went into lockdown following stay-at-home orders, CityLab asked readers to submit hand-drawn maps​​ showing how the pandemic had changed their lives and what their experiences during quarantine were like.

The project received about 400 submissions from all around the world, including some from the Bay Area.​ Some​ maps are​ abstract​ and ​some finely detailed​, with subjects that range from plotting the course of daily life within a house ​to charting the drastically altered soundscape of a city with no one on its streets.

Several mapmakers riffed on public transportation maps, ​swapping​ out subway stops​ for the much more limited ​routes ​of life under​ quarantine​, with stops such as "Home" and "Supermarket."​

Bliss will discuss how the maps offer​ personal views into how people navigated​ the quarantine and​ reveal​ insights into​ the​ thoughts and fears ​of an unprecedented time.​

​For more information, visit events.stanford.edu.​

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.